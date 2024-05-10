Clam Bar Brings Seafood Delights to Dan's Rose Soiree

Enjoy food from Clam Bar at Dan’s Rose Soiree!

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Clam Bar General Manager Laura Brady is bringing the beloved roadside restaurant’s tasty bites to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Clam Bar General Manager Laura Brady

How did you get into this line of work?

Many things have been a contributor for getting into the restaurant industry, but my number one reason would be the love I have for food!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Honestly, lately a lot of my inspiration has come from social media and following many talented and creative chefs.

What new food trends are you seeing?

“Mini food” has become quite the fad and has been popping up all over the place!

What is your comfort food and why?

My favorite comfort food is crab! Many people think of lobster when it comes to warm butter but for me, nothing says summer like crab and warm butter.

What is your favorite dish?

Right now my favorite dish is ramen. We don’t currently have it on the Clam Bar menu, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a special one day!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Right now we’re still working on what we’ll be serving at the event, but will be something that represents the Clam Bar well!

Clam Bar is located at 2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. Visit clambarhamptons.com.