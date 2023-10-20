Eat, Drink, Market with Kelly & John Piccinnini of Clam Bar in Napeague

John and Kelly Piccinnini, Courtesy of Kelly Piccinnini

It’s an institution, a landmark, a hallmark of the ‘out east’ ethos — Clam Bar requires no formal introduction.

The roadside eatery with the famous sign has been a casual dining staple for decades on the wind-swept stretch between Amagansett and Montauk known as Napeague. Nothing signals summer in the Hamptons quite like seeing the endless row of cars parked at 2025 Montauk Highway.

This summer, however, marked a turning point for the famed chowder mecca. For the first time, Clam Bar welcomed “new” ownership: Kelly Piccinnini – the daughter of longtime owner Betsy Flinn and a former server at the restaurant – and her husband, John Piccinnini, a real estate attorney.

The duo brought on a new chef, updated menu options to include some elevated alternatives to the fried delights it’s famous for, and introduced a new catering branch to expand their offerings.

“We had a great season despite having more rain than we would have liked,” said Kelly Piccinnini.

But it’s not over yet — Clam Bar is still open for business if you want to chase summer 2023 with a last-ditch lobster roll or cup of chowder, or perhaps sample one of the new additions to the classic menu ahead of your next catered event.

“We are excited to build out the Clam Bar Catering and the long-anticipated Clam Bar Food Truck … we expect the truck to be ready at the beginning of next season. There are so many opportunities for us to incorporate the truck into catering and festivals,” said Kelly. “We even launched catering bundles online designed for open houses based on consistent feedback from local realtors. We’re entertaining the idea of doing catering in the off-season if the demand is there!”

The Piccinnini’s live year-round in East Hampton, and as the season winds down, the couple took a little time to chat with Dan’s about their favorite local places to eat, drink and market.

Kelly & John Piccinnini’s Top Hamptons Spots

Dive Bar Pizza

It’s probably our most frequented spot. Since we are neighbors, we have gotten to know those guys really well and always help each other out. You can usually find us grabbing a white pizza with sesame crust and a BBC (with a rum floater) to relive our Cyril’s glory days.

2095 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, divebarpizza.com

East Hampton Grill

This is our tried and true. As restaurant owners, we really appreciate good service in addition to the food. And who doesn’t want their chilled martini glass being switched out mid-drink? The biscuits and the French dip are also*chefs kiss*.

99 North Main Street, East Hampton, easthamptongrill.com

Round Swamp Farm

Singlehandedly feeds our family throughout the entire year. They make the most delicious home-cooked meals, and when we are too busy at the restaurant to cook (or get tired of lobster rolls…yes that is a thing) this is THE place to go. From the Korean bbq short-ribs to the skinny chicken parm or almond butter granola…there is literally nothing they make that isn’t amazing. Before they close for the season we even stock up our downstairs freezer to survive the winter.

184 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, roundswampfarm.com

Nick and Toni’s

Has the most life-changing dessert. We didn’t even know we liked tartufo until we had this one. Sometimes we will go to the bar and sit and have a glass of wine and share just that since it’s massive.

137 North Main Street, East Hampton, nickandtonis.com

Amber Waves Farm

Such a great spot for the family. Saturday mornings they offer this outdoor classroom for the kids and we get freshly baked muffins and coffee while they run around.

367 Main Street, Amagansett, amberwavesfarm.org