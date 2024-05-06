Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Pierre's Olympic 24
Pierre’s in Bridgehampton is unveiling their new cocktail for the summer, the Olympic 24. Try your hand at making this cocktail and pretend its summertime in the Hamptons. Happy sipping!
Make the Olympic 24
Ingredients:
2 oz Bombay Sapphire gin
1 oz Lillet Blanc
11/2 oz Grapefruit juice
1/2 oz Elderflower liqueur
Directions:
1. Shake up all ingredients.
2. Serve in a cold martini glass.
Enjoy!
Pierre’s is open 365 days a year at 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. For more info, call 631-537-5110 or visit pierresbh.com.