Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Pierre's Olympic 24

Pierre’s Olympic 24

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton is unveiling their new cocktail for the summer, the Olympic 24. Try your hand at making this cocktail and pretend its summertime in the Hamptons. Happy sipping!

Make the Olympic 24

Ingredients:

2 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

1 oz Lillet Blanc

11/2 oz Grapefruit juice

1/2 oz Elderflower liqueur

Directions:

1. Shake up all ingredients.

2. Serve in a cold martini glass.

Enjoy!

Pierre’s is open 365 days a year at 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. For more info, call 631-537-5110 or visit pierresbh.com.