10 East End Police Get $3.6M in NY State Grants for New Gear

A Westhampton Beach police car emblazoned with the department’s oath “To protect and serve”

Ten town and village police departments across the Hamptons and the North Fork received $3.6 million combined in New York State grants to help fund the agencies’ acquisition of new equipment.

State officials said the grants can fund police departments purchasing license plate readers, mobile and fixed camera systems, computer-aided dispatch systems, software, unmanned aerial vehicles, gunshot detection devices and smart equipment for patrol vehicles and police officers.

“By investing in the latest technology and equipment, we’re responding to the requests of law enforcement agencies as they look to safeguard the future of our state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The funds were among $127 million in grants awarded to 39 police departments across Long Island. Statewide, 22% of law enforcement agencies will use the funds for license plate readers, 20% will purchase body-worn and patrol vehicle equipment and 17% will use the money for public safety camera systems, according to the State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The largest grant on the East End went to the Riverhead Town Police Department, which secured $1.4 million. The Southold Town Police Department got $980,225, the East Hampton Town Police Department secured $269,626, the Southampton Town Police Department won $50,000 and the Shelter Island Town Police Department got $35,862.

As for the village police departments on the East End, the Southampton Village Police Department got $355,620, the Sag Harbor Village Police Department secured $144,000, the Westhampton Beach Village Police Department won $132,672, the East Hampton Village Police Department got $112,730 and the Quogue Village Police Department took home $90,000.