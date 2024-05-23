Inaugural Hamptons Reggae Festival Coming to Clubhouse This Summer

The Hamptons Reggae Festival will take place at Clubhouse Hamptons July 13 and 14

The Clubhouse Hamptons announced they will host the inaugural Hamptons Reggae Festival on July 13 and 14 with a mix of classic and modern reggae hits for all to enjoy.

The lineup spotlights headliners on both days of the festival including Jesse Royal, Junior Marvin and The Legendary Wailers, Jason Panton, British Dependency, Mystic, and Zuri Marley, the granddaughters of reggae icon Bob Marley, and more.

“I booked Junior Marvin, Bob Marley’s legendary guitar player, and then I got an inquiry for the night before for Jesse Royal,” said Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director of The Clubhouse Hamptons. “Reggae out here is the summer sound of the Hamptons and that is what made the light bulb go off to make this a really fun weekend for all.”

Junior Marvin and The Legendary Wailers will make their way out to the East End while on tour around the country, stopping to perform at the festival on Sunday, July 14. They are best known for their association with Bob Marley and continue the legacy of timeless classic hits with their remarkable sounds.

The festival will take place both indoors on the main stage and outdoors on the festival grounds of The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Families and guests of all ages are welcome to attend the festival grounds to attend the free live reggae at 5–9 p.m. on both days with a DJ to follow.

The outdoor festival grounds will entertain all guests with the summer sounds of reggae, an assortment of culinary tastings from numerous sponsors, a full outdoor bar, festival merchandise, sponsor giveaways, open mini golf course, and lawn games to play while you take in the performances.

“Aside from the headliners, I also have a bunch of local New York City and Long Island bands who will be playing outside on the lawn and I hope all of it brings people a nice enjoyable weekend,” said Rubenstein.

Outdoor performers will feature local inspired artists including the Project Vibe Band, the New York City based Skadanks, and more.

Inside the venue, performances on the main stage will be ticketed for guests 18 and over and the distinguished headliners will begin at 8 p.m. The main stage area will be complete with a full cash bar and VIP tables that can be reserved upon request.

Rubenstein will collaborate with Fred Goldring, a good friend and notable figure in the entertainment industry to incorporate the Hamptons community and make this event a success.

“I take this role very seriously in regards to bringing-high level entertainment in a safe and professional environment,” said Rubenstein.

Rubenstein and The Clubhouse Hamptons set out the first ever Hamptons Reggae Festival with the mission of bringing people together to create an enjoyable experience for all while encompassing the sounds of reggae.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event starting at $80 for general admission tickets for one night.

For more information about the festival and the lineup, visit hamptonsreggaefestival.com.