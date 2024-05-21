Hamptons Summer Pet Suppliers & Services for You & Your Dog

(Getty Images)

The Hamptons is a wonderfully welcoming place to own a dog, and plenty of local businesses are open and thrilled to fulfill your needs when it comes to caring for your favorite furry friends.

Dog Trainer

Based in the Hamptons and in Palm Beach, Florida, Lisa the Dog Trainer, aka Lisa Hartman, is a nationally recognized dog trainer, pet expert and writer who is regularly seen in the media giving expert advice. She is the Author of Dial a Dynamite Dog: The Ultimate Field Guide for Training Your Pet and has a solid background in learning theory, which she expands upon regularly. Call 786-942-PETS or visit lisathedogtrainer.com for more info.

Maximum Canine at 845 Raynor Avenue in Riverhead is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and their owners. Joseph Secreti, owner and founder of Maximum Canine Service and Anita’s Pure Nutrition For Dogs, and his team offer a variety of programs and individualized care for all level of need. Call 631-940-1511 or visit maximumk9service.com.

Dog Groomers

A repeat Dan’s Best of the Best winner, The Classy Canine at 375 County Road 39 in Southampton has been making local dogs beautiful and clean since 1986. Call 631-283-1306 or visit classycaninehamptons.com for appointments and services.

Westhampton Pet, which also offers a full range of food and supplies, is located at 60 Old Riverhead Road in Westhampton Beach and available at 631-288-6765.

Lauren’s Dog House offers full grooming services at 141 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton. Call or text 631-204-7517, or visit facebook.com/laurensdoghouse.

Petco offers grooming and supplies in Hampton Bays (180 West Montauk Highway, 631-728-6801) and the Bridgehampton Commons (2044 Montauk Highway, 631-537-1853). Visit stores.petco.com for more info.

Pet Shops

The Hamptons has plenty of pet shops to fulfill your food, treat, toy and supplies needs. One Stop Pet Shop at 136 Main Street in Amagansett is available at 631-267-7535.

Harbor Pets in Sag Harbor is at 12 Bay Street and can be reached at harborpets.net or by calling 631-725-9070.

Harbor Pet in Montauk is at 725A Montauk Highway and can be reached at 631-668-8818 or harbor-pet.com.

The Village Paw is at 609 Hampton Road in Southampton and can be reached at 631-287-6001, or @thevillagepaw on Instagram.

Hampton Bays Pet Supply, at 44 East Montauk Highway, is available at 631-723-3800.

Dog Fashion & Fun

Little Lucy’s Canine Couture at 91 Jobs Lane in Southampton has the most unique array of fits for your four-legged friends. They also host events such as doggy photos with Santa and the annual Halloween pet costume parade. Call 631-287-2352 or visit @little_lucys_southampton on Instagram.

Located at 3 Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, Pawcasso Art Studio & Pet Boutique is a pet friendly art studio and pet boutique for you and your pups, available at 631-887-6705 or pawcassowhb.com.

Dog Boarding

The Hydrant Hotel, at 845 Raynor Avenue in Riverhead, is a home away from home for your pups. Accommodations that are convenient and affordable with luxury rooms and suites available. They also offer doggy daycare, training classes and more. Call 631-920 3706 or visit hydranthotel.com.