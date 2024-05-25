Memorial Day Weekend Specials, Reopenings & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Duryea’s lobster roll

Memorial Day weekend is here! Kick off the unofficial start of summer by enjoying lots of foodie happenings taking place this weekend!

FOOD EVENTS ABOUND

Memorial Day weekend wouldn’t be the same without a barbecue. Join Southampton Inn on Sunday, May 26 from 2–4 p.m. for a barbecue featuring a classic beach spread with burgers, grilled chicken, pasta, macaroni and potato salads, watermelon slices, home-baked cookies and a surprise cake. Live music will be provided by acoustic guitarist Philip Gotthelf. All are welcome to the casual and comfortable affair, with pricing at $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12. The event will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather. RSVP by emailing [email protected].

Art of Eating will be hosting the Brunch on Butter Popup on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. featuring their food truck. It will be parked at 264 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton featuring menu items such as breakfast burritos, classic chilaquiles, summer rolls, black pepper tofu, churros, house-made cinnamon rolls and more. If you’re in need of a midday pick me up over Memorial Day weekend, stop by and pick up some tasty eats.

Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook has added new items to their menu for the season just in time for Memorial Day weekend. New brunch menu items include burrata with potage au pistou, cream of asparagus soup, Nicoise salad, a classic lobster roll and ragout of spring vegetables. New lunch and dinner menu items feature black sea bass ceviche, New Zealand clams, asparagus salad, wild striped bass, pean seared scallops and trio of grilled lamb chops. On top of that, a delicious dessert is making its debut: a seasonal cobbler with vanilla ice cream. The restaurant and tavern also features an adorable outdoor dining area. Reservations can be made on their website.

Canoe Place Inn has a full lineup for Memorial Day weekend! From 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 check out the terrace or poolside for specialty cocktails, sunshine and good vibes with their Sunset DJ sessions, which take place every Saturday throughout the summer. Also on the terrace is the Summer Sundays Live Music Brunch, which kicks off Sunday, May 26 with Forro in the Dark. All summer long from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Brazilian beach-inspired musical vibes will be happening alongside a delicious brunch menu featuring dishes such as eggs in purgatory, smoked salmon avocado toast, chicken and waffles, tarte flambé and more.

The fifth season of Duryea’s Orient Point has begun. The waterfront restaurant is Mediterranean-themed and seafood-centric, including several of Duryea’s signature dishes such as the famous lobster cobb salad, lobster roll, tuna tartar and fresh crudité. Mediterranean-style dishes are also offered such as Mediterranean spread plate, falafel gyro, three-pound red snapper with Greek-Thai salad and more. A wine and beer list is available in addition to a new specialty cocktail list this season. Looking to travel by boat? Duryea’s Orient Point offers several transient boat slips at the marina accommodating up to 75-foot vessels available on a first come first serve basis. To top it all off, the restaurant will be open on Memorial Day. Visit their website for information on hours, reservations and more.

DID YOU KNOW?

East Hampton hidden gem Fresno Restaurant is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. To honor the milestone, owner Michael Nolan has elevated the space by putting in 20 new custom-designed light fixtures designed by HelenBilt. The restaurant was also wrapped in a Farrow-and-Ball hue to envelop guests in a warm, yet slightly seductive speakeasy/neighborhood space. A new limited seating alternate bar was added overlooking the main dining room, in addition to a patio standing bar which will be completed by the summer season. Their kitchen is now led by Chef Jesus Gonzales, who has worked alongside Nolan since 2010. New and exciting dishes are to accompany the existing classics, with a cocktail program that complements them all. Reservations can be made on their website.

BITS & BITES

Doubles Amagansett will host trivia with Think Inc. on Thursdays from 7–9 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for Thai-Asian fusion, Boa Thai in Southampton has reopened for the season. All of their dishes are made to order because they know good food takes time.

Moby’s of East Hampton kicked off their 12th season this past Wednesday, May 22. Reservations can be made on their website.

Get ready to have your taste buds erupt with excitement for Union Burger Bar’s newest mouthwatering dish: Union Sliders! Tasting these delectable mini burgers is like taking a bite out of history, as they’re inspired by the original beef slider created by Billy Graham in 1912.

Nick & Toni’s is offering new spring dishes on their prix-fixe menu through June 13. You are not going to want to miss out on unforgettable dishes such as the Spaghetti al Limone.

FOOD QUOTE

“Food is our common ground, a universal experience.” –James Beard