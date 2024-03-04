Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle Panisse (Chickpea Fries)

The Panisse (Chickpea Fries) at Mirabelle Restaurant

Looking for a delicious vegetarian dish? Try these light and tasty chickpea fries, known as panisse in France, from Mirabelle at Three Village Inn. The recipe yields 50 chickpea fries.

Mirabelle Panisse (Chickpea Fries)

Ingredients:

3 cups chickpea flour, sifted

4 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup shallots, sliced

1 sprig thyme

2 cups mayonnaise, chilled harissa paste or sriracha sauce, to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

olive oil

vegetable oil

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine 1 tbsp of the harissa, 2 tbsp or more for a spicier flavor, with the mayonnaise and reserve the spicy mayonnaise, covered, in the refrigerator.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the milk, cream, shallots and thyme. Season the mixture and bring the liquid to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer the mixture for 5 minutes.

3. Pass the mixture through a sieve into another large saucepan and bring the liquid to a boil. Whisk in the chickpea flour, then continue whisking the mixture until it thickens. Whisk the mixture for 4 minutes more.

4. Transfer the mixture to a food processor fitted with a steel blade, and process it for 2 minutes, or until the batter is smooth.

5. Line a 9” x 13” sheet tray with parchment paper and grease the paper with olive oil. Spread the batter on the tray and level it using a large offset spatula to make it even and smooth. Refrigerate the batter, covered, for at least 2 hours.

6. Unmold the batter by turning the tray over a cutting board. Remove the parchment paper and cut the panisse using a chef’s knife into French fry-like sticks, each about 2 1/2 inches in length.

7. Deep-fry the panisse in small batches in a deep fryer according to the manufacturer’s instructions until they are golden. Transfer the fried panisse to paper towels to drain and continue frying the remaining batches. Serve the panisse with the harissa mayonnaise.

8. The uncooked panisse, stored in a container with a tight lid, can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

For more dishes from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern, visit them at 150 Main Street, Stony Brook or check them out online at mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.