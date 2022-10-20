Podcasts

A-Lister Podcast: Zachary Tunick, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

By
comments
Posted on
Zachary Tunick
Zachary Tunick

In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET ZACHARY TUNICK

This week on the A-Listers podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Zachary Tunick about the people who impacted his early life, his role as a broker at Douglas Elliman, and his secrets to success.

Zachary Tunick, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Victoria’s A-Lister Podcast


Tune in to the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast here.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites