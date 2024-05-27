Rosé Soirée Kicks Off Hamptons Summer 2024

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust kicked off summer 2024 at Southampton Arts Center. (East 27 creative)

The Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust dazzled guests with a whirlwind of vibrant pink hues, lively music echoing through the air and an electric crowd toasting to the start of beach season at the fabulous Southampton Arts Center on Sunday night.

Guests enjoyed rosé wines from around the world and the best of those from the North and South Forks while top chefs from the East End and Long Island along with private chefs, an Emmy-nominated chef and new concept chefs served the best restaurant cuisine. Meanwhile, DJ Theo got everyone dancing with live musical entertainment. The afterparty was fueled by Hampton Water and kept the VIP revelries dancing into the night.

“We’re celebrating the East End, kicking off the summer, and super proud to partner with Dan’s Papers,” said Dan Schaunessy of Wilmington Trust, the presenting sponsor. “It feels good to support local businesses, and give a toast to the summer.”

The event is the first in the 2024 Dan’s Taste Summer Series. Next up is the Taste of Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney on July 6 at the Southampton Arts Center. That is followed by Chefs of the Hamptons at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina on July 18. Rounding up the series are Grill Hampton at ClubHouse Hamptons on August 3 and Dan’s White Party X Gurney’s on August 17.

“It’s the drink of the summer,” said Victoria Ash, co-founder of Roseade USA, who was offering samples of their canned wine spritzer, a fusion of rosé and lemonade.

Rosé wines flowed from Bartenura, Beau Joie Champagne, Bedell Cellars, Corey Creek Tap Room, Borghese Vineyard, Chateau Roubine, Good F**king Rosé, Hampton Water Rosé, Herzog Wine Cellars, Joseph Bekon Winery, Mira Mira, Rabble, Torpez a Saint Tropez, Sainte Marguerite En Provence, Summer Water, The Pale, Ultimate Provence, Vera Wang Party and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

“We’re introducing a limited edition production,” said Paula Reynolds, a sommelier representing Mira Mira Wines. “It’s a very food-friendly rosé, and it goes well with summer food, especially barbecue.” Reynold said they’d already sold many cases.

Serving up exquisite eats were The Biscotti Company, Clam Bar, Curated Caddy, East End Lobster Bake, Farm Country Kitchen, Gurney’s Montauk, Insatiable Eats, Newlight Breadworks, Plum Luv Foods, The Rainbow Rolls, Saaz, Shinnecock Lobster Company, Nino’s Beach, O’ts and Swizzled

“We’ve always attended Dan’s events, and it’s a dream come true to be here showcasing as a vendor,” said Rina Loshaj, co-founder of Mannya Cocktails.

In addition to the presenting partner Wilmington Trust, sponsors of the event include Blue Moon, BMW of Southampton, Carol Calicchio, Corona Sunbrew, Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Don Julio Tequila, Great Jones, Hampton Water, Long Island Ice and Fuel, Mannya Cocktails, Mira Mira Wines, Nail, Skin & Hair Institute, Permanent Touch Cosmetics, Roseade, Serhant, Torpez and Trocadero 1903.

“They’ve got a good thing going,” said Alex Paz, son of Trocadero 1903 founder Eliana Valdes. “It’s been a great turn out, with great vendors,” he said, adding how impressed he was by every one decked out in hot pink attire.

Rosé soirée was a sold out event. Tickets for the full series are on sale and are the lowest price of the season for a limited time. All events feature VIP experiences, great food, cocktails, entertainment and the most incredible attendees in the Hamptons.

As Concurrent Wines & Spirits CEO Karl Ziegler said, “This is where our customers are, in the Hamptons.”

For more information, visit DansTaste.com