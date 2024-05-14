Summer Camp Options Abound: How to Choose the Right Camp

Here are some of the different summer camp types families can consider.

Summer camp season will be here before parents know it. While children anxiously await the last day of school, adults know that it can be challenging to keep kids occupied and mentally stimulated when they aren’t in the classroom. Although it may be alright to enjoy a few days lounging around and playing video games, too much sedentary behavior is not good for anyone, even children. Families turn to summer camp to provide children with activities to occupy their time when school is not in session.

Camps catering to a variety of interests are open to youngsters, so there’s likely one out there to excite every child. Each year, more than 25 million children and adults take part in the camp experience, says the American Camp Association. Summer camp gives kids a chance to spread their wings and enjoy new adventures. When seeking camps, families can consider interests, proximity, cost, and other variables. Here are some of the different types of camps families can consider.

Summer Camp Options

Day Camp

Day camps are a popular choice. Day camps tend to be general recreation camps that offer an array of activities. Campers are dropped off (or bussed) in the morning, and arrive home early evening. These camps are readily accessible and run by various organizations. Some camps enable you to pay by the week, rather than committing to an entire season. Local day camps include Shine Hamptons Camp, Brookhaven Country Day Camp, Hampton Synagogue’s Camp Mona, The Upcycle Academy, Hallockville Farm Summer Camp, Green School’s Summer on the Farm Camp and YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp.

Sleepaway/Overnight Camp

Like the name implies, sleepaway camp hosts campers overnight, typically for several weeks. This may be children’s first extended time away from home, and there’s bound to be a few nerves that spring up. Round-the-clock activities and chances to bond with their peers can help kids overcome fears of being away from home. East End sleepaway camps include Dorothy P. Flint’s 4-H Camp, Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp, Camp DeWolfe Sleepaway Camp and Camp Quinipet.

Academic/Arts Camp

Academic camps focus their attention on various subjects, putting like-minded children together. Academic summer programs ensure children’s brains stay active, helping students avoid that dreaded “summer slide.” Some of these camps mimic a school day so they are familiar to kids. Academic focus may vary from general academia to specific subjects like STEM to astronomy to the arts. Local camps offering academic and artistic experiences include Art Studio Hamptons Camps, Ross School Summer Camps, Bay Street Theater Camps, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Camps, Little Barn Musical Theater Summer Camp and Hamptons iCamp.

Scout Camp

Boys and girls participating in scouting programs often have the option to attend summer camp. During camp kids will have an opportunity to earn badges and advance their rank. Many scout districts have relationships with a specific scout campsite where troops from all over live and advance together for a week or so during the summer. Local options include Blue Bay Girl Scouts Camp and Baiting Hollow Boy Scouts Camp.

Fitness/Sports Camp

Fitness-minded campers or those who play particular sports can investigate camps that focus on fitness and sports performance. These may be more rigorous than other types of camps since they involve lots of physical activity. Wilderness preparation camp is another type of camp that may fit into this category. It will highlight survival training and help mold active hikers and campers. Local options include the Indian Island Country Club’s Junior Golf Camp, Sportime NY, Future Stars Summer Camps and Soccer Stars Camp.

Summer camp options abound. It’s only a matter of identifying a path for children and then seeking a camp that offers the desired program.

-Metro Creative Connection