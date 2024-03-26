Top Summer Camp & Class Options in the Hamptons

Children’s Museum East End

We all love spending time with our kids, but 24/7 is a bit much for even the most patient among us. Whether you’re looking for a mommy-and-me-type class to go with a baby or a drop-off option for a toddler or pre-teen, we’ve got you covered with some of the best offerings in the Hamptons.

Hamptons Summer Camp & Class Options

Ramblin’ Dan’s: When it comes to music classes for the 0–3 set, it doesn’t get better than Ramblin’ Dan’s. This summer he’s bringing his cult classes to Southampton and East Hampton. If you sign up for the whole 11-week semester now you can save 10% with code HAMPTONBIRD at checkout. Drop-in classes are also available, and both locations are outdoors under shade with indoor options available on site in the event of bad weather.

Sportime NY Amagansett: Sportime NY Amagansett offers sports-inspired programming for kids ages 3—13. Activities include swimming, team sports, tennis, arts and craft and other classic summer camp games. Half day or full day options are available.

Little Barn Musical Theater Summer Camp: With locations in Bridgehampton and Water Mill, Little Barn Musical Theater Summer Camp is the perfect option for children ages 4—16 years old interested in all aspects of musical theater (dancing, singing, acting, directing and performing). The full program is six weeks, but there is also a two week “mini camp” option.

Amber Waves Classes: Amber Waves in Amagansett hosts classes for kids 1.5—9 years old throughout the year, but their summer programming is particularly stellar. Not only do they have a number of classes for kids including farming and cooking, but they have a number of family options, which include farm tours and activities that demonstrate how they intentionally grow food on the East End. Other classes involve harvesting fresh ingredients from the Amber Waves fields and then cooking in the farm’s outdoor kitchen.

Children’s Museum of the East End: The Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton operates a Summer Kid’s Club for ages 3.5–5. The groups are kept small — each has a 5:1 child to Museum Educator ratio — to foster what they call “an atmosphere and environment that is ideal for emotional, social, and intellectual growth.” It’s a half-day, drop-off option which makes it great for parents looking for a break but not looking to commit. Kids participate in a variety of creative activities including arts, outdoor play, music and movement, cooking and baking, group games and free play.

Shine Hamptons: Shine in Bridgehampton offers a number of different options including full day camp, afternoon tennis and arts camp, and half-day camp. They have offerings for kids ages 2—11 and even have a “family camp” option for those not ready for a drop off program (ages 20—36 months).

Shelter Island Historical Society: Shelter Island Historical Society has compelling and unique programming throughout the year, but this summer they’re offering something particularly special. They’re partnering with Brooklyn Acting Lab to offer kids ages 6–12 a two-week program wherein they’ll tell stories and develop characters, sing, dance and build an original show to share with families.

Summer On the Farm: Targeting kids ages 3–8, this summer camp at The Green School takes place on a five acre farm in Sagaponack where kids ride ponies while learning about sustainability through nature, science and art. There are also half day options focused either on the farm or pony experience.

Camp Mona: Camp Mona, the Hamptons’ premier early childhood day camp at the Hampton Synagogue, is accepting applications for summer 2024. They are the only camp in the Hamptons that uniquely accommodates families’ schedules, enabling caregivers to register for as few as three consecutive days, as many as 10 weeks, or anything in between. Camp Mona is a state-of-the-art camp for children ages 1–5, offering spectacular outdoor facilities that include a basketball/sports court, playground, soccer and recreational fields, gazebo and a beautiful swimming pool and pool house, as well as a gorgeous indoor art studio and music studio. Campers enjoy kosher, nut-free nutritious lunches and healthy snacks, prepared daily in the culinary studio. Each week features instructional swim, robust athletic, art and STEM programming, and a vibrant Jewish educational component, which includes the weekly celebration of Shabbat. To register for Grown Up and Me (ages 12–24 months with caregiver) or the Early Childhood program or to ask questions, call 631-288-0534 ext.220 or email [email protected].

Hamptons iCamp: Located in Bridgehampton and designed for kids ages 3–13, iCamp is focused on bringing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) to kids through fun-filled days. Kids will spend their time crafting things that they can take home as they make movies, engineer robots, produce music or create art with new friends.

Bay Street Theater: Bay Street’s theater camps are aimed at fostering students’ wide range of interests and abilities in the performing arts. Camps provide students ages 4—17 with opportunities to experiment with and develop skills in many different areas of theater and performance, ranging from storytelling, musical theater and improv, to on-camera and Shakespeare. Visit baystreet.org/education for info.