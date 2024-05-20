Beau Joie Champagne Is Flowing at Dan's Rose Soiree

Beau Joie Champagne EVP of Sales Jim Hughes is pouring his wines at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Beau Joie Champagne EVP of Sales Jim Hughes

How did you get into this line of work?

Stocking wine in a wine store 25 years ago.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

People are drinking better and better for you. Looking for lower-sugar alternatives.

What is your favorite wine?

Champagne!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The time, love and rich history that goes into creating an exceptional Champagne.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

Clare Smyth. One of the few female three Michelin Star chefs (and was fortunate enough to experience her skills at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay!)

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

Zero dosage winemaking. No sugars added after second fermentation.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Beau Joie Rose Champagne.

