Hamptons Art Museums Are Showing Epic Work for Summer 2024

PRIEST “Fast Food Wars,” 2024, Courtesy Southampton Arts Center

The Hamptons’ three art museums — Guild Hall, Parrish Art Museum and Southampton Arts Center — are alive with gripping exhibitions this summer, and stand as a testament to the area’s strong artistic past and future.

GUILD HALL

TED CAREY: QUEER AS FOLK

On view May 19–July 14

While living between New York and East Hampton in the 1970s and 1980s, Ted Carey produced a small yet compelling body of work that captures facets of queer culture. This new show surveys his art for the first time since 1985, when an East Hampton gallery mounted a memorial show of his paintings in the days following his death from AIDS. Curator Matthew Nichols will speak on the exhibition on June 2 at 2 p.m. and will join artist Anne Buckwalter in conversation on June 23 at 2 p.m.

SPIN A YARN

On view May 19–July 14

Spin a Yarn brings together a diverse selection of fiber-based works. Some of the artists featured reflect on the weavings and feather works of pre-Hispanic cultures as precursors of geometric abstraction, while others explore and build on the embroidery and weaving techniques employed by indigenous peoples across Latin America as a means of advocating for the protection of these communities and the environment. Joanne Pillsbury, specialist in the art and archaeology of the ancient Americas, will engage exhibition curator Estrellita Brodsky in conversation on July 15 at 6 p.m.

FIRST LITERATURE PROJECT

On view May 19–July 14

The First Literature Project proposes to support Native nations in their efforts to maintain and further their languages, narratives, and oral traditions. Employing a new, immersive storytelling platform, 3D video is mixed with virtual reality to re-create the timeless experience of sitting face-to-face with a storyteller. Online reservations are required to engage with this experience.

CLOTHESLINE ART SALE

Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Clothesline Art Sale is one of the most beloved and affordable art traditions in the Hamptons since its inception in 1946. For nearly 80 years, it has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here.

ERIC FISCHL: A DAY AT THE BEACH

On view July 17–September 2

Eric Fischl, mainly known for his large-scale, naturalistic images of middle-class American life, has created this interactive work where the public is invited into the studio during gallery hours to create their own “paintings” with provided precut magnetic figures, or make new figures, to develop compositions that play with changing perspective, narrative and history of painting.

JULIAN SCHNABEL

On view August 3–October 28

Julian Schnabel is one of the most seminal and prolific artists working today. His multidisciplinary practice extends beyond painting to sculpture, film, architecture and furniture. This presentation will draw upon Schnabel’s collection and activate all gallery spaces.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton, and the galleries are open Friday through Monday, noon–5 p.m. For more information, call 631-324-0806 or visit guildhall.org.

PARRISH ART MUSEUM

THE ART OF FOOD

On view through June 30

The Art of Food focuses on food as an essential cultural component that builds communities and fortifies human relationships. More than 100 drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and ceramics by 37 artists from the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation are on display.

SIMÓN VEGA: TROPICAL SPACE CASTAWAYS

On view through June 30

As seen in Tropical Space Castaways, Salvadoran artist Simón Vega creates drawings, objects, sculptural installations and happenings inspired by the self-made informal architecture, local market stands and vendor carts found in the streets and beaches of Central America.

SAM MOYER

On view June 30–September 29

Following on the heels of the publication of her first career-spanning monograph, Sam Moyer’s solo exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum will showcase the artist’s relationship to material and light as a throughline in her practice, displaying the range of her processes, and bodies of work, across three galleries.

EDDIE MARTINEZ

On view June 30–September 29

Celebrated for his bright, bold, and colorful paintings, Eddie Martinez will present a new body of work made specifically for the Parrish Art Museum.

JULIA CHIANG

On view July 14–October 13

The Parrish Art Museum presents the first-ever solo museum exhibition by painter Julia Chiang. The artist will present new, large-scale paintings and ceramics.

KAWS: TIME OFF

On view July 14–October 13

This solo exhibition devoted to KAWS marks the artist’s first survey on the East End and includes a wide array of sculptures and paintings.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, and the galleries are open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Friday extended to 8 p.m.). For more info, call 631-283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

BEYOND THE STREETS: POST GRAFFITI

On view May 11–July 20

Curated by Roger Gastman, Beyond the Streets reflects on the concept of post graffiti — a cultural shift from viewing graffiti as street-art vandalism to a legitimate art form worthy of a place in galleries and museums. In association with this show, SAC will screen Exit Through the Gift Shop, a 2010 documentary directed by famous street artist Banksy, on June 2 at 3 p.m.

ORGANIC ABSTRACTION: CONTEMPORARY OUTDOOR SCULPTURE

On view for 2024 season

Curated by Cheryl Sokolow, this outdoor sculpture exhibition explores the materials, processes and techniques of nine internationally recognized, museum-collected sculptors working within a formalist paradigm.

Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, and the gallery is open Friday through Sunday, noon–5 p.m. For more info, call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.