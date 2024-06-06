100 Things to Do in the Hamptons This Summer 2024

Let this be your guide to the 100 key events and activities that will make summer magic in the Hamptons (and North Fork) this 2024 season.

June 2024

Greenport Gallery Walk

Fridays from June-December

Enjoy Friday nights in Greenport, when galleries stay open late and allow folks to stroll through the village and enjoy beautiful artwork. Participating shops will also stay open late and offer artsy promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com

First Fridays on Love Lane

First Fridays of Every Month From June-October, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month on Love Lane in Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages and shopping outdoors.

Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

Keb’ Mo’

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Embark on an electrifying musical journey with Keb’ Mo’ as he bridges the soulful streets of Compton to the heart of Nashville in his new album, Good to Be.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.

The community is invited to attend a wonderful benefit in support of violence prevention and counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at the Southampton Arts Center and includes music by the HooDoo Loungers, food curated by the Art of Eating, signature cocktails and a live auction.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

Cutchogue Lions Club Fundraiser

Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting fundraiser at Pindar Vineyards featuring food trucks, beer, wine and a “People’s Choice” contest judging cars, bikes and military vehicles. Tickets are

$15 in advance and $20 on day of event.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. [email protected], cutchoguelionsclub.com

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

Sunday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual Blessing of the Fleet when boats will be decorated with colorful flags and line up in the harbor for the clergy to bless. Commercial boats, sailboats, private yachts and Boston Whalers will all participate.

Montauk Harbor, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

Peril Ivy

Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m.

Formed in early 2024, Peril Ivy is a New York City-based band blending alternative rock, folk, and indie music into a unique identity. Composed of Grant Kessler, Eitan Selinger, Lexi Jones, Graham Rigby, and Jon Reiner, the band infuses their live performances with an energetic and eclectic soul.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Neighbor

Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Neighbor, born from childhood neighbors Richard James and Lyle Brewer, has evolved into an electrifying live band with a vast repertoire spanning hundreds of songs. With Richard James on vocals and keys, Lyle Brewer on guitar, Dan Kelly on bass, and Dean Johnston on drums, Neighbor’s dynamic compositions, soulful ballads, and fearless improvisations create a captivating “down home” sound.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, June 12-16

You won’t want to miss this event bursting with flavor. You’ll enjoy live music, craft vendors, rides, a talent show and strawberries prepared in every way imaginable.

1175 Route 48, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Family Tour & Workshop

Saturday, June 15, noon-1 p.m.

Your kiddo, ages 4–7, can bring their grownup to Guild Hall, where they will enjoy a 45-minute interactive tour of the galleries that includes discussion, storytelling and hands-on activities.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Psycodelics

Saturday, June 15, 9 p.m.

Recognized as City Paper’s 2021 Soul/R&B Act of the Year, The Psycodelics infuse their music with elements of blues, jazz, disco, and funk rock.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, both accomplished solo artists and collaborators with music legends, shine on their debut album, “Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.” Their blend of Americana and soulful tunes reflects their deep connection and rich musical journey.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Dr. Stanley Epstein Memorial Golf and Pickleball Outing

Monday, June 17, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a full breakfast at the elegant Westhampton Country Club to tee off this exciting day and raise money for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Round off the outing with a cocktail party and auction.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Roses Grove Band

Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Roses Grove Band is renowned for their inventive improvisations of the Grateful Dead’s folk-rock and Americana style. Their live shows are characterized by high energy, adventurous spirit, and dynamic performances.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Heart of the Hamptons Centennial Celebration

Wednesday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss a social reception, chef tasting menu and silent auction at Wölffer Estate’s Wine Stand. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

3312 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. new.event.gives/320358

Live: Juneteenth

Wednesday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center hosts a night of dancing, raffles, raw bar and fashion show by Grayson Stokely in honor of Juneteenth. Featured musical acts include DJ Hollywood, Ashley Kieko, Bri Black, Tez Carter and Lady Nejm.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Clothesline Art Sale

Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Clothesline Art Sale is one of the most beloved and affordable art traditions in the Hamptons since its inception in 1946. For nearly 80 years, it has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Escape to Margaritaville

June 21–July 21

Jimmy Buffett’s musical comedy features his most-loved classics, with a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Say She She

Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m.

Say She She, the female-led trio known for their soulful sound, presents their boundary-breaking sophomore album “Silver,” blending disco and funk influences. Their live shows and festival appearances showcase their growing fan base and commitment to embracing the multifaceted nature of modern femininity.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Part of the East End summer classical festival, these international prize-winning young artists offer an unparalleled evening of piano.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Nancy Atlas Project

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Nancy Atlas and her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, are stalwarts of the East End music scene on Long Island, renowned for their raw live performances and stellar songwriting.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Updating: A Comedy Show

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

UpDating explores dating hangups via live romantic experiment. Be paired on-stage for a blind date, and prepare for magic (or meltdown).

174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Peat Moss & The Fertilizers

Friday, June 28, 10:30 p.m.

Peat Moss and The Fertilizers are a dynamic and talented band known for their infectious energy and expansive repertoire of fun and upbeat songs. With a bond forged since high school, they’ve honed their craft through countless performances, delighting audiences of all ages with their passionate performances.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Kenny G

Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Saxophonist and renowned instrumentalist Kenny G makes his much-anticipated return to the WHBPAC stage.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Sunday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Witness the unparalleled musical journey of Bruce Hornsby, an icon whose adventurous spirit and virtuosity have shaped one of the most dynamic careers in contemporary music.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

July 2024

Caroline Jones

Monday, July 1, 8 p.m.

Caroline Jones, lauded by Rolling Stone, is a groundbreaking singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who joined Zac Brown Band in 2022 as its first female member. With her sophomore album “Antipodes” and collaborations with industry giants, Jones continues to rise in the country music scene, mentored by legends like Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Ripe

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Ripe’s “Bright Blues” album, born from their Berklee College of Music days, serves as a hopeful soundtrack with its 12 tracks of smooth grooves. Their partnership with Glassnote Records and renowned producers has solidified their dynamic presence in the music scene, following their acclaimed debut, “Joy in the Wild Unknown.”

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience

Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Once featured on albums alongside Prince, Marshall Charloff now dominates the world stage as one of the most authentic Prince tribute artists.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Dan’s Taste of the Two Forks

Saturday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy food and drinks from some of your favorite purveyors on the Twin Forks, including Blu Mar, Insatiable Eats and Honest Plate. VIP ticket holders gain access to an exclusive after-party.

25 Jobs Lane Southampton. DansTaste.com

Jared Freid

Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Jared Freid, the comedic sensation from New York City, is set to deliver a laughter-packed journey into the modern intricacies of dating and relationships.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bay Street Theater Annual Summer Gala

Saturday, July 6, 7 p.m.

The annual Summer Gala honors power couple David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, and outstanding community leader Dr. Georgette Grier-Key.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Och & Oy: A Considered Cabaret with Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro

Sunday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Witness the critically acclaimed evening of tunes and tall tales starring Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, with musical direction by Henry Koperski.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bay Street Music Mondays: Patti LuPone

Monday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Bay Street’s hit summer concert series is back and showcasing new artists, starting with Patti Lupone.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Vieux Farka Touré

Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Vieux Farka Touré, often likened to “The Hendrix of the Sahara,” carries forward his father Ali Farka Touré’s musical legacy through a blend of traditional Malian blues and global influences. With acclaimed albums like “Mon Pays” and collaborations with artists like Idan Raichel and Khruangbin, Touré continually explores new musical frontiers.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday-Sunday, July 11-14

Take part in this boutique, curated fine art fair designed for avid collectors and investors. Enjoy an intimate, casual setting, lots of upscale art, a VIP opening, Luxury Pavilion and Sculpture Garden.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

Blast for CAST

Thursday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss this event benefiting CAST, an organization helping low-income individuals on the East End. The evening includes an open bar, small plates and music by NOIZ.

300 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Antiques and Design Show Benefit

Friday-Sunday, July 12-14

Join the East Hampton Historical Society at Mulford Hill Farm to check out antiques and mid-century decorative homes for home and garden. You’ll also enjoy a preview cocktail party on Friday, July 12.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Midsummer Weekend Shadow and Light Dance and Dinner

Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13

Don’t miss these events at the Parrish Art Museum, honoring philanthropists Susan Pear Meisel and Louis Meisel, along with artists KAWS, Shirin, Neshat and Sean Scully.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SoFo Summer Gala

Saturday, July 13, 6-10 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum in supporting their educational work. You’ll enjoy a VIP cocktail reception, tasting menu by local eateries, music and an auction.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala

Saturday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night under the stars with dinner and music at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club, followed by a bonfire on the beach. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation supports patient-centered care for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

231 Midocenan Drive, Bridgehampton. ellenhermanson.org

Let’s Sing Taylor

Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Experience incredible musical renditions that mirror the faithfulness and vibrancy of Taylor Swift’s extensive and revered catalog.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Ben Folds

Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m.

Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer Ben Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

What I Know, Now

July 15- July 20, 8 p.m.

Eager to satiate theater fans, Bay Street has announced a bonus fourth mainstage show this summer: the world premiere of Julia Motyka’s one woman show What I Know, Now. The breakout hit of the 2023 New Works Festival, the play follows a woman exploring the nature of faith and her complicated family.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Deer Tick

Tuesday, July 16, 8 p.m.

Deer Tick’s latest album, “Emotional Contracts,” captures the band’s raw energy and introspective depth honed over nearly two decades. Produced by Dave Fridmann, the album’s 10 tracks reflect the band’s collaborative spirit and effortless camaraderie, resulting in a poignant yet life-affirming exploration of aging and reflection.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Chaparelle with Opener Will Van Horn

Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m.

In their eagerly awaited collaboration, “Chaparelle,” singer-songwriters Zella Day and Jesse Woods blend their exceptional vocal talents to evoke the timeless charm of legendary duets. Their harmonious union captures the essence of Country music’s golden era, delivering a melodic narrative rich with themes of love and the resilient spirit of Texas.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Thursday, July 18

Enjoy delectable bites paired with over a dozen local wines while overlooking the bay at EHP Resort & Marina’s Sí Sí restaurant. Oysters, Champagne and caviar are all part of the fun.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hamptons. DansTaste.com

Stand-Up Magic x Hamptons

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Witness top New York comedians and magicians — Max Davidson, Tess Tregellas and Jason Silberman — at The Clubhouse Hamptons.

174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

A Deck of Ferry Tales

Friday-Sunday, July 19-21

Don’t miss this musical, which is crafted by Lisa Shaw and presented at the Shelter Island Historical Society. The volunteer cast and crew look forward to taking you on a nostalgic journey for long-time residents.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Art in the Park

Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enjoy over 45 exhibitors selling their paintings, sculpture and mixed media.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. festivalnet.com/81945/Southampton-New-York/Art-Shows/Art-in-the-Park

Polo in the Hamptons

Saturdays, July 20 & 27, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy a polo match, an open bar, appetizers and preferred seating. Tickets are limited and the event will take place rain or shine.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. polohamptons.com

Super Diamond

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Super Diamond, featuring Surreal Neil, is an uncanny tribute to beloved, master singer-songwriter and American pop icon Neil Diamond.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Montauk Lighthouse Triathlon

Sunday, July 21, 6:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of the best finish lines around! You’ll swim a half-mile starting at Gin Beach, bike 14 miles through Montauk and around Gosman’s Dock and finish at the lighthouse, where you’ll run a 5K through spacious paved roads.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. trisignup.com/Race/NY/Montauk/LighthouseTriathlon

Joan Osborne

Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Joan Osborne’s album “Trouble and Strife” boldly addresses contemporary issues with diverse musical styles and thought-provoking lyrics. Collaborating with a talented ensemble, Osborne delivers a dynamic record that resonates with authenticity.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Paul Reiser

Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Paul Reiser — the versatile comedian, actor, writer, author and musician — comes to the WHBPAC stage to showcase his timeless comedy.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

William Shakespeare’s Othello

Monday, July 22

See Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park.

24385 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-407-0539, northeaststage.org

William Shakespeare’s Othello

Wednesday, July 24

See Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park.

Peconic Ave, Riverhead. 631-407-0539, northeaststage.org

Open Studio for Monotype Printing

Thursday, July 24, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

An educational workshop led by local printmakers Samuel Havens and Susan Bachemin.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

Thursday-Sunday, July 25-28

Back by popular demand, comedian Mike Birbiglia returns to Bay Street to bust guts and split sides with his latest show.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

William Shakespeare’s Othello

Thursday, July 25

See Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park.

49 Smith Street, Patchogue. 631-407-0539, northeaststage.org

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the actor known for his roles in Independence Day and Jurassic Park as he performs your favorite jazz hits with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

William Shakespeare’s Othello

Friday-Sunday, July 25-28

See Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. 631-407-0539, northeaststage.org

Paddle Battle 2024

Saturday, July 27

Enjoy this exciting race for paddlers at all levels to help raise money for the not-for-profit New York Foundation to save the sea turtles on the East End.

Riverhead. paddlebattleli.com

Hallockville Barn Dance

Saturday, July 27, 5-9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this family-friendly fundraiser with Chart Gutherie, who has been calling dances since 5th grade and always works with live music. Children are welcome, and light refreshments will be available.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/barn-dance

The Body: The Watermill Center’s Summer Benefit

Saturday, July 27, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy this dynamic event featuring works by a variety of groundbreaking international artists. Performances and installations will take place throughout the property. Proceeds benefit the Watermill Center, a home away from home for artists from all over the globe.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Jeff Garlin

Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.

As an Emmy-nominated titan of comedy, known for his roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, Garlin’s stand-up brings an energy that’s unmatched.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Modi

Sunday, July 27, 8 p.m.

Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit’s most sought-after performers.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

August 2024

Andy Frasco & The UN

Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. deliver their most hopeful album yet with “L’Optimist,” exploring personal struggles and growth through an eclectic mix of genres. Frasco’s introspective lyrics touch on themes of love, mental health, and the human experience, while his dynamic band brings infectious positivity and soulful power to every track.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Get Wild! Benefit

Friday, August 2, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy music, drinks and apps in the Sagaponack Sculpture Field. Proceeds benefit the wildlife treated at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. wildliferescuecenter.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

Friday, August 2, 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and dancing with DJ Mick, plus a sneak preview of Julian Schnabel’s new show at Guild Hall.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Cimafunk

Friday, August 2, 8 p.m.

Cimafunk merges Afro-Cuban rhythms with global funk, hip hop, and soul, redefining contemporary Cuban music and Afro-Latin identity. His acclaimed album “El Alimento” features collaborations with artists like George Clinton, Lupe Fiasco, and CeeLo Green, propelling him to prominence with electrifying live performances and hits like “Me Voy.”

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.

Create your own vessel using cardboard and duct tape and watch it set sail on the Peconic River! A Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, games, activities and an awards show will all be part of the fun.

Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Dan’s GrillHampton

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this delicious competition between East End chefs competing for the title of Grillmaster. You’ll enjoy tasty bites, cocktails and live music.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. DansTaste.com

Matteo Lane

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Formerly an oil painter and opera singer in Italy, Matteo Lane is now a New York–based comedian with a standup special in Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Sierra Hull

Saturday August 3, 7 p.m.

Sierra Hull, a two-time Grammy nominee and six-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, is renowned for her mastery of the mandolin and songwriting skills. Hailing from Tennessee, her innovative sound rooted in bluegrass has earned praise from industry icons, solidifying her status as one of acoustic music’s most inventive artists.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett

Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Supported by the Carnegie Hall Jazz Ensemble, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Leslie Mendelson

Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Leslie Mendelson, a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, champions her recent album ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…’ and a solo acoustic EP ‘In The Meantime.’ Her music, evoking echoes of Carole King and Carly Simon, explores personal and societal themes, while her collaborations with icons like Jackson Browne and Bob Weir underscore her status in the music industry.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Bay Street Music Mondays: The Harlem Gospel Choir

Monday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Bay Street’s hit summer concert series is back and showcasing new artists. The Harlem gospel choir will hold a gospel concert with a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

John Cruz

Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.

John Cruz, a Hawaii-based singer-songwriter-musician of diverse heritage, is celebrated for his heartfelt melodies and soulful vocals, earning praise from both fans and fellow artists like Jackson Browne. With his spellbinding performances and captivating blend of Hawaiian, blues, folk, and Americana styles, Cruz has become one of the most beloved artists in Hawaii, garnering multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and contributing to Grammy-winning albums.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

August 9–September 8

From the chart-topping hits that Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began and leads you through the ride of a lifetime.

215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

East Hampton Authors Night

Saturday, August 10, 5–8 p.m

East Hampton Library presents its 20th annial fundraiser. One of the most celebrity-studded events of the Hamptons summer calendar, Authors Night features 100 authors across all genres. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a tented reception, where guests enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine and have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the authors, buy their books, and have them personally inscribed. When the reception ends at 8 p.m., VIP guests attend dinner parties at private homes in honor of one or more of the guest authors.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. authorsnight.org

Martin Sexton

Sunday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton’s EP “2020 Vision,” produced by John Alagia, reflects on the pandemic era with soulful melodies and guest appearances, including John Mayer on “Calling on America.” With themes of togetherness and hope, Sexton’s eclectic style shines through, offering solace and harmony in challenging times.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Leslie Odom Jr.

Sunday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award winner, vocalist, songwriter, actor and New York Times bestselling author.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Neal Francis

Tuesday, August 13, 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

Neal Francis’s album “In Plain Sight” is a reflection of a tumultuous year spent in a possibly haunted church in Chicago, offering a blend of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics that chronicle profound upheaval and weary resilience. Recorded mostly at the church and mixed by Grammy Award-winner Dave Fridmann, the album showcases Francis’s eclectic musical style and his journey of self-discovery amid adversity.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Art Show on the Green

Friday-Sunday, August 16-18

Enjoy a juried art show featuring the works of local painters, sculptors and ceramicists. Apply early to be an exhibitor.

Village Green, Montauk. montaukartistsassociation.org

East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 17, 2 p.m.

Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream while playing ball and raising money for those in need on the East End. The suggested donation is $10 per person and a rain date on August 24.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Bow Wow Meow Ball

Saturday, August 17

Enjoy an evening of dinner and dancing while you celebrate the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons Home Project Team. You’ll also view an auction and parade of animals, which you’ll support with your ticket.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. give.arfhamptons.org

Summerfest to Benefit SAC

Saturday, August 17, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of music and dancing to benefit the Southampton Arts Center. This year’s honorees are Peter and Jamee Gregory.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Bruce in the USA

Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.

Bruce in the USA is much more than just another tribute — this high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Oz Pearlman

Sunday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Oz Pearlman is one of the most sought-after mentalists in the world and has been dazzling audiences with his mind-reading ability for over two decades.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Box Art Auction

Saturday, August 24, 4-8 p.m.

Don’t miss this time-honored tradition benefiting East End Hospice. You’ll bid on boxes created by local artists featuring everything from landscapes to abstract art. Boxes can be previewed on August 21 and 22.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. eeh.org

Matisyahu

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

Matisyahu’s journey from raw spiritual expression to band improvisation reflects a decade-long evolution, culminating in a symbiotic relationship between his lyrics and music. With a band that embraces the unpredictable flow of life, Matisyahu’s performances transcend traditional boundaries, captivating audiences with unique and immersive experiences, where each moment becomes its own song.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

WHBPAC welcomes back Mike DelGuidice, a dynamic vocalist and singer-songwriter from Billy Joel’s band.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Righteous Brothers

Sunday, August 25, 8 p.m.

Prepare for a soul-stirring, nostalgic concert experience at the Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour of the legendary Righteous Brothers.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Savage Pianos

Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.

Returning to WHBPAC, Savage Pianos is the hit dueling piano show selling out performances across the country with their show-stopping renditions of personal song requests.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Fink’s Melon Fest

Weekends in August Through Labor Day

Your little farmers can enjoy hayrides, jump pillows, live music, tricycles and play areas while parents check out food vendors and fresh watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew. Don’t miss Fink’s homemade watermelon sorbet.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

That Motown Band

Saturday, August 31, 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand, That Motown Band is set to electrify the WHBPAC for their fourth dazzling performance, continuing a cherished tradition of bringing the golden hits of Motown to life.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Hampton Classic

Sunday-Sunday, August 25-September 1

Round off the summer in style at the Hampton Classic, one of the largest horse shows in the country, featuring the finest riders from around the world competing for over $800,000 in prize money. While you’re there, enjoy 80 on-site shops, international eats and daily activities in the kids’ area.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Shinnecock Powwow

Friday-Monday, August 30-September 2

Celebrate one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast in the Hamptons. Enjoy drum and dance contests, food, crafts and three sunset fire lightings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, seniors and military members. Children under age 5 can attend for free.

Southampton. 631-283-6143, shinnecock-nsn.gov/annual-powwow

Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

Saturday & Sunday, August 31 & September 1

Get out and about on Labor Day weekend to enjoy wonderful art on the Great Lawn across from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach. Admission is free.

Great Lawn, Westhampton Beach. 10times.com/westhampton-beach-festival-arts

Jim Breuer

Sunday, September 1, 8 p.m.

New York comedian Jim Breuer has become a beloved figure in comedy, known for his ability to make people laugh without a specific point of view.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org