Gourmet Delights Await at Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Chefs of the Hamptons returns July 18. (Courtesy of Dan’s Taste)

At the annual Chefs of the Hamptons event, guests will savor an array of delicious dishes and experience an unmatched ambiance, creating the ultimate culinary celebration of the summer.

Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returns July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina. Dan’s Papers has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

Tickets include Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. The fun walk-around indoor/outdoor event offers Silver Admission from 7-9, Gold Admission with a champagne and caviar pre-event siorée from 6-9 p.m. and the Platinum Experience which includes the pre-soirée and a VIP lounge experience with elevated food and drink throughout the night.

All will enjoy music with DJ Theo along with live music and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food and drink. Each part of this event has been curated, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

“EHP Hospitality Group is excited to partner with Dan’s for the fourth year in a row on Chefs of the Hamptons,” EHP Hospitality Group CEO Mario Zarazua said. “Our Sí Sí waterfront restaurant, which is located at EHP Resort & Marina, with its iconic sunset views, is the perfect location to showcase our premier culinary team’s best dishes along with some other amazing restaurants and chefs that make the Hamptons such a special destination for our local community and for travelers near and far.”

The event is the third in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series. It comes after Taste of Two Forks on July 6 at Southampton Arts Center. It’s followed by Dan’s GrillHampton on August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons and the Dan’s White Beach Party x Gurney’s on August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

“This exclusive event in the Dan’s Taste series delivers an incredible sunset over Three Mile Harbor, a collaboration of exquisite chefs and sheer elegance. There is nothing like it,” said VP of Events Elizabeth Schneps Aloni.

Chefs participating in the event include those from Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante, Buon Giorno, Claudio’s, Enchante Bistro, Endless Summer, Fauna, Gurney’s Montauk, Isola, Kissaki, Newlight Breadworks, Sí Sí, Sunset Harbor at EHP and Windmill Lane Bakery with more to be announced.

“Between Rumba, Cowfish, RHUM, flora and Fauna, Rooted Hospitality Group has been proud to participate in the Dan’s Taste Series over the years, but this year is really special to us as we recently, due to popular demand, have expanded Fauna’s hours to include lunch service, 7 days a week beginning at 11:30 a.m.,” said Rachel Hersh, owner of Rooted Hospitality Group. “We’re beyond excited the community has responded to Fauna’s menu and the Culinary Team is thrilled to be presenting their creations at Chefs of the Hamptons!”

Sponsoring the event are Adamas, Beach Hampton, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Cadillac, Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza, ConnectOne Bank, Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Don Julio, Great Jones, Lauren Glen Vineyard, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., Mannya Cocktails, Paloma Vineyards, Scott Dunn Travel and Wilmington Trust.

“Trips like this always get me excited about meeting new people,” Sheldon Richards, owner and winemaker of Paloma Vineyard in California. “I’m really looking forward to connecting with all the new faces out east and introducing them to our small family winery!”

“ConnectOne Bank is thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Dan’s Papers for Chefs of the Hamptons as we expand our current footprint on Long Island,” said Kevin Santacroce, executive vice president of the New York Market for ConnectOne Bank. “Visit us in East Hampton coming soon this Summer 2024!”

Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment. Chefs of the Hamptons is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton.

For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com.