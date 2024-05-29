Taste of the Two Forks Returns July 6

Taste of the Two Forks is scheduled for July 6 (East 27 Creative )

Dan’s Taste of the Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney promises to be an exhilarating culinary extravaganza, where the finest chefs from the North and South Fork will showcase their gourmet creations amid the gorgeous backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center.

The event is a celebration of the great chefs of the Twin Forks who will be serving up the most scrumptious eats from the restaurants that make the East End the ultimate foodie destination.

“We are thrilled to bring back Taste of Two Forks for its 13th year celebrating the cuisine of the East End, the food is the star of this show,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, VP of Events. “Guests will enjoy the best in North Fork and South Fork eats all in one place while sipping wines, craft cocktails with DJ Theo and live music for an unforgettable evening.”

The event is the second in the 2024 Dan’s Taste Summer Series. It is followed by Chefs of the Hamptons at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina on July 18, GrillHampton at The Clubhouse Hamptons on August 3 and Dan’s White Party X Gurney’s on August 17.

“We are very excited to be a part of this special event that celebrates the East End as we are celebrating 50 years of serving the East End!” said Hampton Jitney President Geoff Lynch.

Participating restaurants include Baron’s Cove, Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante, The Biscotti Company, El Verano, Honest Plate, Insatiable Eats, Little Fish, Newlight Breadworks, The Pridwin, the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, Swizzled, The Spotted Crust and ZErdem.

“I’ve been doing events with Dan’s Papers for years but this one — the second for my new restaurant Little Fish — is a real coming-of-age moment,” said Arden Gardell, owner and operator of the popular Southold restaurant. “Last year was a blast but with the madness of our inaugural season, we’re pumped to share what we’ve been doing. Life’s good down here on Kenney’s Beach and we can’t wait to share it with you all!”

Domaine du Grès Vaillant will be pouring its 2020 Les Gravettes Sauvignon and 2019 Les Abeilles Merlot. Domaine Solence will pour its Les 3 Peres and Bois des Amants.

“Manhattan Beer Distributors is excited to once again be a part of Taste of the Two Forks this year,” said Jennifer Bergson Richman, director of marketing and business development for Manhattan Beer Distributors. “We can’t wait to showcase our brands, especially our brand-new Corona Sunbrew, Blue Moon Light, Blue Moon non-alcoholic and Dillon’s Small Batch Gin Cocktails. Looking forward to a great event.”

Besides the Hampton Jitney, also sponsoring the event are Pellegrino, Adamas, Blacklane Blue Moon, Corona, Chinola, Dillon’s, Don Julio, Great Jones, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., and Souledra.

“Hampton Water Rosé is excited to be participating with Dan’s Papers’ Taste of the Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney,” said Sarah Grimaldi of Hampton Water Wine Co. “We were born in France and raised in the Hamptons, so what better way to celebrate?”

Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment. General admission guests will enjoy the party from 6:30-9 p.m. VIP ticket holders will gain early entry to the party along with an exclusive afterparty 6-10:30 p.m.

Dan’s Taste of the Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at the Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton.

For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com.