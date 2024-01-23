Dan’s Taste Summer Series 2024 Lineup Announced

Good times and great food at GrillHampton

The highly anticipated return of the ever-popular Dan’s Taste food and drink series offers revelers five different delectable celebrations of high-end culinary experiences on the East End of Long Island.

The series kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with Dan’s Rosé Soirée on Sunday, May 26 at the Southampton Arts Center, which will also be the venue for the return of Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 6. Chefs of the Hamptons returns to Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina on Thursday, July 18, followed by Dan’s GrillHampton on Saturday, August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons. The series culminates in a new addition to the series: the Dan’s White Beach Party x Gurney’s on Saturday, August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

“It was such a pleasure to partner with the amazing team at Dan’s Papers and host Rosé Soirée last year, and I am delighted to not only welcome back this fantastic event in 2024, but to also have the not-to-be-missed Taste of Two Forks here at Southampton Arts Center as well,” said Joe Diamond, the general manager of Southampton Arts Center. “In addition to being great supporters of the East End arts scene, Dan’s Papers really knows how to throw a party.”

Now in its 13th summer, the Dan’s Taste food and drink series embodies the luxury of life in the Hamptons and on the bucolic North Fork. Dan’s Taste is the premier event series of the season, frequented by local and international tastemakers, influential business leaders, celebrities, New York City socialites and young professionals alike, drawing an audience of esteemed guests and sponsors who come back year after year.

“It was incredible to co-produce our first large-scale event with Dan’s last summer,” said Matt Rubenstein, the entertainment director of The Clubhouse. “It was a major success and we are super excited to be back, bigger and better this coming summer!”

Each event features an all-star cast of culinary luminaries from across the Twin Forks, with many adhering to a farm-to-table concept that draws on the region’s agricultural roots to provide the freshest ingredients in their flavorful fare.

“Gurney’s Resorts is thrilled to partner with Dan’s Papers as we host the White Party, where the essence of Hamptons luxury meets the richness of culinary experiences,” said Michael Nenner, EVP of Gurney’s Resorts. “It’s a collaboration that brings together the art of hospitality with the local flavors of the season, promising a feast for the senses and an unforgettable night for our guests.”

“As a part of the culinary community in the Hamptons for 30-plus years, I relish and look forward to our season, which is summer — so much so that I have a line of sauces, rubs and hot sauces that is named ‘Pete’s Endless Summer,’” said Peter Ambrose, the chef/owner of Events by Peter Ambrose. “I also look forward to the summer to participate in Dan’s Taste events to showcase my summer-inspired fare and once again reign as GrillHampton champ.”

What are you waiting for? Get tickets today before these events sell out!

Learn more about Dan’s Taste and get tickets at DansTaste.com.