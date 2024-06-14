Cox Science Center & Aquarium Host Dinner for Campaign Donors

Jason and Natasha Rawding CAPEHART Clelia and Tom Zacharias CAPEHART Laing and Sandy Rogers CAPEHART Sasha and Josh McGraw CAPEHART Helene and Matt Lorentzen CAPEHART Lew and Kathleen Crampton CAPEHART Lucinda and Eric Stonestrom CAPEHART Katharine and Bill Eyre CAPEHART LeeAnne Stiles Nicholson LaBanz, David John Stiles Nicholson CAPEHART Chris and Tara Vecellio CAPEHART Sarah Johnson, Chip DiPaula, Katie Carpenter CAPEHART Tony and Amanda Cummings CAPEHART Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagen, Laing Rogers CAPEHART Julie and Brian Simmons CAPEHART Harvey and Christina Oyer, Alicia Dahill, Herb Wertheim CAPEHART

A buzzy evening was held at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium for donors involved in its “Elevating Science Education” capital campaign.

Sponsored by Christie’s, the evening offered fine food and wine pairings to celebrate the Center’s most visionary donors.

Thanks to overwhelming generosity, the campaign has raised $100 million of its $122 million goal.

“I want to thank all of you here tonight for getting us to this point,” said CSCA President & CEO, Kate Arrizza. “Your support has been astonishing, and we would not be able to break ground later this week without you. Everyone here tonight is a friend and supporter of the Science Center, and you truly see the value in what we do here.”

Later that week, CSCA leadership ceremoniously put shovels in the ground to commemorate the start of construction.

After more than six decades, the planned expansion will revolutionize CSCA, allowing it to serve nearly 1 million guests annually in new and renovated spaces.

This includes a new science building visible from I-95, new outdoor spaces, and one of Florida’s largest indoor aquariums.

The current indoor/ outdoor campus is set to double in size from 50,000-square-feet to more than 100,000-square-feet, with the aquarium expanding from 10,000 gallons to 130,000 gallons.