Cheers to East End Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries
It’s easy to forget that Long Island Wine Country is also home to some of the best craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in the entire state. From Shelter Island to Montauk to Riverhead, the Twin Forks offers those looking for quality, small-batch refreshment plenty of options to choose from.
The newest addition to the local craft beer scene is the Riverhead Brew House, which took over the space that Peconic County Brewing Company had called home. The other new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, which debuted in summer 2022.
Cheers!
BREWERIES
Eastern Front Brewing Co.
13100 Main Road, Mattituck. facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport & 42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com
Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. jfbrewery.com
Kidd Squid Brewing Company
11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. kiddsquid.com
Long Ireland Beer Co.
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com
Long Island Farm Brewery
663 Wading River Road, Manorville; 4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. longislandfarmbrewery.com
North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. northforkbrewingco.com
Peconic County Brewing
221 East Main Street, Riverhead. peconiccountybrewing.com
Riverhead Brew House
221 E. Maion Street, Riverhead. riverheadbrewhouse.com
Shelter Island Craft Brewery
55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com
Tradewinds Brewing Co.
70 West Main Street, Riverhead. tradewindsbrewing.com
Twin Fork Beer Co.
807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton. twinforkbeer.com
übergeek Brewing Co.
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. whbbrewingco.com
CIDERIES
Channing Daughters
1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com
Riverhead Cider House
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. riverheadcider.com
Wölffer Estate
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com
Woodside Orchards
729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com
DISTILLERIES
Greenport Distilling & Bar
5195 Old North Road, Southold. greenportdistillery.com
Long Island Spirits
2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. lispirits.com
Montauk Distilling Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. montaukdistillingco.com
Sagaponack Farm Distillery
369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. sagaponackfarmdistillery.com
Twin Stills Moonshine
5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. liooldtymer.com