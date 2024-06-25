Cheers to East End Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries

Getty Images

It’s easy to forget that Long Island Wine Country is also home to some of the best craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in the entire state. From Shelter Island to Montauk to Riverhead, the Twin Forks offers those looking for quality, small-batch refreshment plenty of options to choose from.

The newest addition to the local craft beer scene is the Riverhead Brew House, which took over the space that Peconic County Brewing Company had called home. The other new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, which debuted in summer 2022.

Cheers!

BREWERIES

Eastern Front Brewing Co.

13100 Main Road, Mattituck. facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport & 42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. jfbrewery.com

Kidd Squid Brewing Company

11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. kiddsquid.com

Long Ireland Beer Co.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

Long Island Farm Brewery

663 Wading River Road, Manorville; 4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. longislandfarmbrewery.com

North Fork Brewing Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. northforkbrewingco.com

Peconic County Brewing

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. peconiccountybrewing.com

Riverhead Brew House

221 E. Maion Street, Riverhead. riverheadbrewhouse.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Tradewinds Brewing Co.

70 West Main Street, Riverhead. tradewindsbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.

807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton. twinforkbeer.com

übergeek Brewing Co.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. whbbrewingco.com

CIDERIES

Channing Daughters

1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Riverhead Cider House

2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. riverheadcider.com

Wölffer Estate

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Woodside Orchards

729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com

DISTILLERIES

Greenport Distilling & Bar

5195 Old North Road, Southold. greenportdistillery.com

Long Island Spirits

2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. lispirits.com

Montauk Distilling Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. montaukdistillingco.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery

369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. sagaponackfarmdistillery.com

Twin Stills Moonshine

5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. liooldtymer.com