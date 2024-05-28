Dan's Best of the Best Spotlight: Riverhead Raises the Bar

Downtown Riverhead

For those living on the East End, Riverhead is the big city, with its national box stores, Tanger outlet mall and abundance of guilty-pleasure fast food. While it’s the closest thing locals have to a metropolitan area, it still contains many of the elements that distinguish the bucolic North Fork — a gorgeous waterfont, wonderful arts and culture, and local businesses that have built a loyal customer base through decades of top-notch service.

Each year, thousands of these patrons place their votes in the Dan’s Best of the Best contest to let the community and summer visitors know who really serves the best Mexican food, is the best personal trainer in the area or beats the competition in hundreds of other categories. And every year, Riverhead wins big.

With voting for the 2024 Dan’s Best of the Best competition now open at DansBOTB.com, we raise a glass to the 2023 contest winners who shine a spotlight on the immense talent and dedicated service to be found in Riverhead.

RIVERHEAD ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Suffolk

Voted Best Movie Theater on the North Fork. Voted Best Theater / Performing Arts Center on the North Fork. The Suffolk is a historic art-deco theater known for its year-round programming, signature cocktails and small bites menu. It presents live concerts, comedy acts and other performing arts, as well as classic and family film screenings. It also hosts galas, weddings and other private events. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

RIVERHEAD FOOD & DRINK

Maple Tree BBQ

Voted Best BBQ on the North Fork. Maple Tree BBQ takes pride in the quality and preparation of the meat they serve, all of which is smoked on-site daily. They’re open for lunch, dinner and takeout, and they even offer party catering on- or off-premises. 820 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Voted Best Ice Cream on the North Fork. This charming ice cream shop is known for its hard ice creams prepared in-house, premium ingredients and fun flavors like Hello Muddah, Black Magic Woman, Peanut Butter Cup Crunch and Peconic Swamp Thing. Ice cream cakes, sundaes, sandwiches and shakes are also on offer. 1148 Route 25, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Caruso’s

Tied for Best Pizza on the North Fork. Family-owned since September 1974, Caruso’s Pizzeria has certainly evolved over the years, but the recipes, freshness of ingredients and original taste of the food have remained a constant draw for pizza lovers. In addition to their namesake dish, they also serve heroes, shrimp scampi, fried calamari, lobster ravioli and a variety of other pastas. 1104 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-369-2850, carusospizzariverhead.com

Sergio’s Pizza

Tied for Best Pizza on the North Fork. With locations in New York, Utah and North Carolina, Sergio’s Pizza has been serving authentic New York pizza for over 40 years, and it all started with a young dreamer immigrating to the U.S. in 1968. The Riverhead location offers classic handmade pizzas, including specialties like garlic knot and Philly cheese, as well as cauliflower-crust personal pizzas, dinner platters, desserts and more. 739 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-369-1057, sergiosnypizza.com

Riverhead Farmers Market

Voted Best Farmers Market on the North Fork. Riverhead’s popular farmers market is run by East End Food, a nonprofit that supports and promotes local farmers and producers. While the physical East End Food Market is temporarily closed at the time of writing, their Virtual Farmers Market is open and delivering farm-fresh products to all five East End towns (Riverhead, Southold, Shelter Island, Southampton, East Hampton). Visit the link below to see what’s in stock. 139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-632-5129, localline.ca/eastendfood

Riverhead Beverage

Voted Best Beer / Beverage Distributor on the North Fork. Riverhead Beverage has been serving the North Fork for over 60 years and is well respected in the community for balancing unmatched expertise in craft beers, wine coolers, sodas and rare specialty beverages with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. The store is proudly handicap accessible and offers wholesale delivery and keg service. 998 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-0440, riverheadbeverage.com

Montauk Distilling Company

Voted Best Local Beverage Sold in the Hamptons. Family-owned and operated on a small scale, Montauk Distilling boasts a fresh approach to traditional liquors, infusing them with locally sourced botanicals to create bolder, stronger-flavored spirits that evoke Montauk’s unique energy and legacy. 24 East Second Street, Suite B, Riverhead. 631-727-6326, montaukdistillingco.com

RIVERHEAD RESTAURANTS & NIGHTLIFE

Funchos

Voted Best Mexican Cuisine on the North Fork. With locations in Riverhead and Westhampton Beach, Funchos has served the East End a taste of homestyle Mexican eats made from scratch. The restaurant has a casual, come-as-you-are vibe and is friendly to pets and young children. 1156 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-7277, funchos.com

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Dan’s Hall of Fame Steakhouse. When a business wins the same category year after year in the annual Dan’s Best of the Best contest, they eventually graduate to the Dan’s Hall of Fame; such is the case for Tweed’s long run as Best North Fork Steakhouse earning them an induction in 2018. The restaurant and bar opened at the well-known J.J. Sullivan Hotel in 1896, where it continues to serve award-winning dishes with beef, chicken, seafood and their signature bison. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-237-9120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Jeanne Smith of Übergeek Brewing

Voted Best Wait Staff on the North Fork. Founded by Rob Raffa as a nomadic brewing company, Übergeek now calls Riverhead its home, establishing a popular brewery dedicated to crafting unique beers for newcomers to eccentric misfits. The staff is cool yet welcoming, creating a space for strangers to become friends over a cold beer. 400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

RIVERHEAD RECREATION, TRAVEL & TOURISM

The Preston House & Hotel

Voted Best Hotel on the North Fork. The Preston House & Hotel is a 1905 historical home restored with sustainability and refinement in mind, transforming it into a 20-room boutique hotel and four-room private event space. The venue blends approachable dining and drink menus and an ambiance that’s at once cutting-edge and turn-of-the-century. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

RIVERHEAD WELLNESS & BEAUTY

Maximus Health + Fitness

Voted Best Health Club / Gym on the North Fork. Also on the Maximus Health + Fitness team, Amanda Goodale won Best Spin Class on the North Fork, and Brianna Occhiogrosso won Best Personal Trainer on the North Fork. The popular fitness center is replete with large spaces for cardio, weightlifting, spin classes, functional training, yoga, Zumba, kickboxing and even tanning. Their team of certified personal trainers is available to take new members from day one at the gym to next-level fit living. 126 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com

Dr. Peter Johnstone

Voted Best Physical Therapist on the North Fork. As a member of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s outpatient physical therapy team and lead therapist for the Upper Extremity and Sports Medicine Programs, Dr. Peter Johnstone strives to provide his clients with the best treatment approaches available. He has more than 20-plus years of experience in outpatient orthopedics specializing in the treatment of sports and work-related injuries, arthritic conditions, pre-op and post-op joint replacements, as well as spinal disorders. 64 Commerce Drive, Riverhead. 516-982-5499, pbmchealth.org

Dr. Bellamy Brook of the Medical Home

Voted Best General Practitioner on the North Fork. Dr. Bellamy Brook, DO is a family medicine specialist with over 25 years of experience in the medical field. He is based in Riverhead and also offers telehealth appointments. 300 Old Country Road, Suite 2, Riverhead. 631-405-5544

Dr. Lilly Steel

Voted Best General Practitioner Serving the Hamptons. Many patients have trusted Dr. Lilly Steel, MD with their medical needs since she began practicing in Riverhead over 25 years ago, and they now have access to her invaluable expertise through the MDVIP-affiliated internal medicine practice that offers services including comprehensive, advanced health screenings and diagnostic tests, that go beyond those found in concierge medicine practices. 25 Cranberry Street, Suite B, Riverhead. 631-727-7100, facebook.com/lillysteelmd

Dr. Michelle Iona, DACM, L.Ac. of Healing Points Acupuncture

Voted Best Nutritionist on the North Fork. Dr. Michelle Iona and her team utilize the best of traditional Chinese medicine and functional medicine to uncover the root cause of various symptoms, partnering with patients and their doctors to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that is achievable and sustainable. 750 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. 631-653-5314, healingpoints-acu.com

Facing the Future Orthodontics

Voted Best Orthodontist on the North Fork. Facing the Future Orthodontics is considered one of the best choices for braces, Invisalign and sleep/airway treatments on the East End, and their affordable financing makes a healthy, attractive smile attainable to all. With offices in Riverhead and East Hampton, they offer free virtual and in-person exams. 235 Osborn Avenue, Unit 2, Riverhead. 631-727-2655, facingthefuture.com

Peconic Pediatrics

Voted Best Pediatrician on the North Fork. Part of the Allied Physicians Group, Peconic Pediatrics and Breastfeeding Medicine is home to caring, knowledgeable healthcare providers dedicated to helping children be as happy and healthy as possible. They pride themselves in speaking parent, not doctor, and aim to be there for every milestone from birth through college. 34 Commerce Avenue, Unit 2, Riverhead. 631-722-8880, peconicpediatrics.com

Comfort Keepers

Voted Best Senior Care on the North Fork. For 25 years, Comfort Keepers has been striving to elevate the human spirit through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and find joy in everyday moments. Their uplifting care services focus on physical, mental and social wellbeing to help seniors live the highest quality of life in the sanctuary of home. 31 Main Road, Unit 9, Riverhead. 631-369-6080, comfortkeepers.com

RIVERHEAD HOME & AUTO

Cancos Tile

Voted Best Flooring on the North Fork. Founded in 1953 and family-run for 70 years, Cancos Tile & Stone is a leading source of porcelain, ceramic, stone, glass and mosaic tile within New York and the distribution territories it serves. Through four generations of leadership, the company has expanded to 13 designer showrooms throughout Long Island and NYC, each offering superior products and customer service. 1179 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-727-0597, cancos.com

Matz Rightway

Tied for Best Heating / Air Conditioning on the North Fork. Sharing its 2023 Dan’s Best of the Best win with Burt’s Reliable in Southold, Matz-Rightway takes total home comfort seriously. With a reliable crew of local professionals, clients can depend on Matz-Rightway for top-quality service and repairs on cooling, heating and plumbing systems, as well as many other home comfort needs. 1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-728-0661, matz-rightway.com

Absolute Clean East

Voted Best Power Washer Serving the Hamptons. The Absolute Clean team offers professional exterior restoration, power washing and cedar shake cleaning services throughout Suffolk County. 32 Enterprise Zone Drive, Riverhead. 631-722-9274

Riverhead Fence

Voted Best Fence Company on the North Fork. One of Long Island’s most trusted fencing companies, Riverhead Fence provides professionally built, high-quality fences for homes and businesses. Options include estate gates, ornamental fencing, deer fencing, Baby-Loc removable fencing and more. 421 Riverleigh Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3798, riverheadfence.com

Islandia Pools

Voted Best Swimming Pool Builder on the North Fork. Voted Best Swimming Pool Service on the North Fork. Each year, the Islandia Pools team works with hundreds of homeowners and architects on the East End who are looking for a company that can build a spectacular pool, install a gorgeous spa or make their backyard feel like a resort. And they tackle every project with stellar service and award-winning design expertise. 108 Fishel Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-6312, islandiapools.com

Eagle Auto Mall

Voted Best Foreign Auto Dealer on the North Fork. Eagle Auto Mall’s mission is to be the automotive home of drivers on Long Island by providing a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile. The local dealership keeps a great stock of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs at competitive prices. 1320 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-727-0700, eagleautomall.com

Riverhead Auto Wash

Voted Best Car Wash on the North Fork. As one of New York’s leading auto detail specialists, Riverhead Auto Wash trains employees to care for each customer’s car as if it were their own. The owner-operated team offers auto wash and detailing packages and is is responsive to unique needs and special requests. 915 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-727-8961, riverheadautowash.com

RIVERHEAD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Basso and Guida LLC

Voted Best Accountant / Accounting Firm on the North Fork. This accounting and prosperity consulting company was founded in 2015 to give people first-class treatment and one-on-one attention. Jesse D. Basso and Carmine Guida Jr. offer personal and corporate tax preparation, bookkeeping, business consulting, loan assistance, sales tax compliance and other services. 20 West Main Street, Suite 306, Riverhead. 631-602-7070, bassoguidallc.com

Main Street Agency

Voted Best Ad Agency / Marketing on the North Fork. Main Street Agency offers many services, including marketing and community outreach, mobile event setup and lighting, photo and video, livestreaming and digital content. After establishing a client’s goals, they conduct thorough research and determine a solution to help them engage and activate people on all levels. 542 East Main Street, Suite 4, Riverhead. 631-494-2978, mainstreetagency.org

Sheryll Law P.C.

Voted Best Law Firm on the North Fork. Sheryll Law P.C. strives to ensure that every client’s assets are properly passed down from generation to generation with their expert, compassionate estate planning. They offer consultations to establish needs, goals, budget and the ideal attorney for each case. 633 East Main Street, Suite 2, Riverhead. 631-506-8440, sheryll-law.com

Voting for the 2024 Dan’s Best of the Best contest is open through July 15. Cast your votes and find more of Dan’s Best businesses at DansBOTB.com.