Hamptons Catered Affairs Partners Coming to Taste of Two Forks

Hamptons Catered Affairs Partners is coming to Taste of Two Forks!

Hamptons Catered Affairs Partners is bringing delicious bites to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Hamptons Catered Affairs Partners

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Being in the hospitality industry for over 20 years we draw our inspiration from the client. What wows people, what makes them smile is the special details in presentation and most importantly, taste. Giving our client a memorable event and making them happy is what inspires us to go the extra mile in everything we do.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Favorite spot on the forks is probably Greenport. It’s one of the prettiest towns with rich history. You can spend the day walking around dipping into little antique shops, eating fresh local oysters overlooking the water, or just laying on the great lawn all day in the sun. It’s just that perfect spot for a group of friends, families, or even alone!

What new food trends are you seeing?

Simplicity done right and elevated comfort foods. The way you present the food in fun and unique ways is also forever trending.

What is your comfort food and why?

Tacos, always tacos. Or cheese, like a good cheese plate.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Big fan of variety, so any type of big grazing table of all the little things we love to eat in one big display.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Short Rib Tostone Beef short rib, chimichurri, pickled red onion, fried plantain tostone.

Visit hamptonscateredaffairs.com