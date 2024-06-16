Hamptons Stand with Israel Rally to be Held on July 7

IMNATURE/iStock/Thinkstock

A Stand with Israel Rally will be held on Sunday, July 7 as the Hamptons community, politicians and prominent speakers will come together to display solidarity for the Jewish nation.

The event will be held at Herrick Park in East Hampton beginning at 3 p.m. and will be similar to the event held in November 2023 shortly after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“The Stand with Israel Rally will be filled with speakers who are pro-Israel and we would be thrilled to get the community behind us,” said Mitchel Agoos, the event organizer.

Speakers participating in the rally include keynote speaker and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey and LGBTQ activist Judith Kasen-Windsor, among others.

“We are very hopeful to get Jerry Seinfield to attend and speak at the event as well,” said Agoos. “Michael Mukasey … has been extremely supportive and a guest speaker at our previous event, wrote him (Seinfeld) a letter about the rally.”

Also in attendance will be Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip (R-Great Neck) who served in the Israeli Defense Force, pro-Israeli Muslim Dan Khan and Shabbos Kestenbaum, a graduate of Harvard University who is an activist and addresses antisemitism on University campuses.

More details of the rally are still developing, but the prominent guests and speakers will be on the dais with a podium. A parade is also being planned from the windmill in East Hampton to Herrick Park, where the rally will begin.

“The Mayor of East Hampton Village, Jerry Larsen, will be in attendance along with Chief of Police Jeffrey Erickson, who has approved of the rally and ensures that the event will be full of security,” said Agoos.

The Stand with Israel Rally is open to the public and encourages everyone to show support for Israel all the way from the Hamptons. For updates on the rally and more information, visit the official @thehamptons_israel Instagram page.