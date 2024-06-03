Golf at Hamptons & North Fork Public Courses This Summer 2024

Play golf at a public course in the Hamptons or North Fork this summer!

Summer on the East End wouldn’t be complete without some fantastic, picturesque golf — but not all our visitors can justify a membership to elite clubs like The Bridge of Maidstone. Fortunately, the Hamptons and North Fork have plenty of wonderful public golf courses that offer spacious, scenic greens and holes for novice and expert alike. You don’t even need to bring your own clubs!

So get out there and hit the links this summer, and don’t forget to enjoy a bite and a drink at the 19th hole when you’re done.

HAMPTONS PUBLIC GOLF COURSES

Montauk Downs State Park

This Robert Trent Jones-designed, 18-hole course is known for its unpredictable difficulty, with wind currents from the ocean and bay changing conditions every day. This summer, the course reserves walk-ups only the first hour of every day and for two foursomes every hour. Advance tee times may be reserved via the online reservation system. Electric golf carts and pull carts are available for rent. The driving range is open dawn to dusk except Wednesdays when it closes at 4:30 p.m. Also enjoy the putting green and clubhouse ameneties including restaurant and bar, locker rooms and restrooms. Open seven days. 50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/montaukdowns

Poxabogue Golf Center

The 60-year-old golf center is popular for its renowned professional golfing instruction, but it also offers nine holes and an expansive driving range. All tee times must be reserved online, lessons and junior camp are available, and residents of Southampton and East Hampton Towns can receive a special rate with proof of residency. Enjoy the clubhouse, Fairway Restaurant, pro shop and restrooms. Open seven days. 3556 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-0025, poxgolf.com

Sag Harbor State Golf Course

Situated on a peninsula surrounded by picturesque woods, bluffs and wetlands in the Barcewlona Neck Natural Resources Management Area, this 9-hole course can be played as 18 holes. A pro shop offers golf carts, pull carts and clubs for rent, and vending machines with snacks and cold beverages, as well as restrooms are on site. Reservations are required and can only be made within 24 hours of tee time. 683 Barcelona Point Road, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2503, parks.ny.gov/golf/17/details.aspx

NORTH FORK PUBLIC GOLF COURSES

Cedars Golf Club

Designed by Russel Case, this nine-hole, par three course features four ponds creating significant water hazards for an added bit of challenge. All play should be reserved online and paid in advance. No one under 21 will be permitted without a guardian. Cedars Kids camp starts July 1. Pro shop, indoor golf simulator, pull cart and club rental and restrooms available. Open seven days. 305 Cases Lane, Cutchogue. 631-734-6363, cedarsgolfclub.com

Cherry Creek Golf Links

This course is famous for its signature hole 18, a challenging 644-yard par six with deep gullies on the left, an uphill climb and sand traps near the putting green. The Golf Links and The Woods at Cherry Creek (631-506-0777, thewoodsatcherrycreek.com) golf courses are open, as is the driving range. Golf carts are available for rent. Patrons should arrive 15 minutes before their reserved tee time. The 19th Hole restaurant and bar is open. Pro shop and restrooms available. Open seven days. 900 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com

Indian Island Country Club

This 18-hole Suffolk County golf course, designed by William F. Mitchell ASGCA, features 6,506 yards of golf and gorgeous views of Peconic River. Like other municipal courses, Indian Island offers reservations online through the county Green Key system. Pro shop, putting green, driving range, restaurant and bar, golf carts rentals and restrooms available. 661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead. 631-727-7776,

indianislandcountryclub.com

Island’s End Golf Club

Bay and Long Island Sound views are plentiful at this bucolic 18-hole course, adding to its undeniable North Fork charm. The golf course and driving range are open for business, as is the Island’s End Grill restaurant. Reservations can be made online or by phone, and walk-ups are permitted. Motorized carts can be rented, lessons and pro shop available. A limited number of 2024 memberships are also currently up for grabs, though you do not have to be a member to play here. Open seven days. 5025 Route 25, Greenport. 631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com

Sandy Pond Links

Under new ownership, the nine-hole Sandy Pond course offers par three holes perfect for beginners and experts practicing their short game. All tee times are on a first come, first served basis, but you may call on weekends to check wait times. Wednesdays are for league play: Men’s league is already underway, and women’s league begins June 5. Pull carts and golf clubs are available for rent at the pro shop, which also sells some spiffy merch. Email [email protected] for outings. Open seven days. 1521 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. 631-284-3618, sandypondlinks.com

Shelter Island Country Club

Celebrating 120 years, this nine-hole course, known locally as “Goat Hill,” covers 2,512 yards of widely varying terrain and has seven blind holes to keep things interesting. “The Goat” offers golf cart, pull cart and club rentals. The 1901 Grill restaurant and bar has great views and a covered porch. Restrooms, clubhouse and pro shop, are also available, and visitors can enjoy the driving range, tournaments, a junior golf program and more events all summer. Tee times should be reserved online. Memberships can be had for very reasonable fees. Open seven days a week, weather permitting. 26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0416, shelterislandcc.org