Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Comes to Dan's Rose Soiree 2025

The Oysterponds Shellfish Co. summer crew.

Orient-based Oysterponds Shellfish Co. is bringing their fresh and local oysters to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Oysterponds Shellfish Co. farmer Philip Mastrangelo talk about the business, the local food and wine scene and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Oysterponds Shellfish Co. Farmer Philip Mastrangelo

How did you get into this line of work?

At Oysterponds Shellfish Co., quality is our promise. Our dedicated farm team has worked tirelessly to make us the largest oyster producer in New York State — brining not only exceptional oysters to your plate but also making a significant positive impact on our coastal ecosystem.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspired by our surroundings, we cultivate oysters in the unspoiled waters of Oysterponds Creek in Orient. Nourished by nutrient-rich tidal currents, our oysters deliver a flavor as pure and refreshing as the waters they grow in.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Folks can’t get enough of our oysters — they’re starting to taste them like wine, noticing the subtle differences and savoring everyone.

What is your comfort food and why?

Oysters of course.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Raw oysters on the half shell.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Raw oysters on the half shell.

oysterpondsshellfish.com