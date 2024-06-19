Heatwave Forecast to Spare East End

Heatwave temperatures are coming for summer.

The East End is expected to dodge a heatwave that is forecast to bring sweltering temperatures and humidity to most of the Northeast just in time for the summer solstice on June 20.

While the National Weather Advisory has issued heat advisories from the Midwest to northern Maine, the cool ocean breeze will keep the triple-digit temperatures at bay for the Hamptons and the North Fork, meteorologists say. But residents should still take caution nonetheless.

“Avoid exposure to sun, and reduce the risk of heat-related illness by staying hydrated and in air conditioning,” the agency said in a statement.

A heat wave is generally defined as two or more days of above-average temperatures. Parts of the Tri-State Area are expected to see temps of up to 103°F, which is unusually hot for the region so early in the season.

Western Long Island is expected to feel some of the effects and New York City is under an air quality alert as a result.

The Twin Forks are likely to see additional traffic this weekend from visitors seeking to beat the heat.