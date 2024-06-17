El Verano Chef Julian Medina Joins Dan's Taste of Two Forks

El Verano chef Julian Medina

El Verano Chef Julian Medina is serving his delicious Mexican cuisine at this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

A Chat with El Verano Chef Julian Medina

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Traveling, eating out, farms, local produce, farmers market.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Sang Lee Farms, Southold Social, Briermere Farms.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Simplicity using local ingredients and letting the ingredient speak for itself.

What is your comfort food and why?

Breakfast burritos, because you can eat them at all times of the day, I’m serving a variety for breakfast at El Verano.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Sunday Gravy with meatballs, spicy rigatoni.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Toro Taquitos, Camp Caviar from Chef JM Private Label.

El Verano is located at 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-377-3050, elveranony.com