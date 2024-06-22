Mannya Cocktails Mixing It Up at Chefs of the Hamptons

Mannya Cocktails at Rose Soiree

Mannya Cocktails’ world-class mixologists will be serving libations and providing an elevated cocktail experience at Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, July 18 at Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton.

Mannya Cocktails, cofounded by Rina Loshaj and James Dickerson, redefines the art of cocktails through exemplary services tailored to complement any social gathering to offer personalized bar services.

Rina’s journey began in Peja, Kosovo, where her deep connection to nature inspired her to craft unique syrups, bitters, and tinctures from the region’s rarest ingredients. James and Rina launched the Mannya brand in 2023, blending Rina’s creative flair with James’ expertise.

Known for their entertainment and dramatic flair, the bartenders put on a show while crafting their cocktails, blending creativity, professionalism, and passion and ensuring a mesmerizing experience.

Every celebration is unique, and customers can create personalized cocktail menus reflecting the taste of the guest, theme of the event, and the season. Premier offerings include customized bar and cocktail catering services.

Rina moved to New York City in 2014 and worked as a bartender. She moved to Miami in 2018 and worked at restaurants in South Beach for two years. She returned to New York and spent summers in the Hamptons helping various bars and restaurants develop their cocktail menus and advising on bar construction.

It was during her time in the Hamptons that Rina’s path intersected with James, a proud native of NYC. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, James brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise as well as his own love for cocktail crafting.

For info about Mannya Cocktails, visit mannyabarservices.com.

For tickets to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, visit DansTaste.com.