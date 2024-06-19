75 Main Chef Mark Militello Joins Dan's Taste of Two Forks

75 Main chef Mark Militello

75 Main Chef Mark Militello is serving some tasty delights at this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet 75 Main Chef Mark Militello

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Old age!

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

I’m always in the kitchen so I would say Main Street in Southampton.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I’m not a trendy guy. I’ve worked in Italy, Spain, France and I am more classically trained so that is my focus versus the trends.

What is your comfort food and why?

A perfect bowl of spaghetti carbonara.

What is your favorite dish to make?

In the ’70s I was in Miami and finished college so I love Florida fish and seafoods. Grilled Caribbean spiny lobster is my favorite to make.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Argentinian red shrimp crostini.

75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575, 75main.com