Hampton Bays

South Fork Rallies for More LIRR Service

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/14/2024

Assemblyman Fred ThieleCourtesy of Southampton Town

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-GonzalezCourtesy of Southampton Town

Hampton Bays School District Superintendent Lars ClemensenCourtesy of Southampton Town

Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John SchiavoniCourtesy of Southampton Town

Southampton Town Councilmember Michael IasilliCourtesy of Southampton Town

Southampton Town Supervisor Maria MooreCourtesy of Southampton Town

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Community and Govt. VP Robert RossCourtesy of Southampton Town

At a rally held at the Hampton Bays LIRR station, elected officials, East End school district and business representatives, and a Stony Brook Southampton Hospital official called on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to increase Long Island Rail Road service.

State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., State Senator Anthony Palumbo, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and members of the Southampton and East Hampton town boards emphasized the need for the $260 million project, highlighting the benefits of improved transportation.

