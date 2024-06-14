South Fork Rallies for More LIRR Service
1 minute 06/14/2024
At a rally held at the Hampton Bays LIRR station, elected officials, East End school district and business representatives, and a Stony Brook Southampton Hospital official called on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to increase Long Island Rail Road service.
State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., State Senator Anthony Palumbo, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and members of the Southampton and East Hampton town boards emphasized the need for the $260 million project, highlighting the benefits of improved transportation.