South Fork Rallies for More LIRR Service

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Courtesy of Southampton Town East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez Courtesy of Southampton Town Hampton Bays School District Superintendent Lars Clemensen Courtesy of Southampton Town Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni Courtesy of Southampton Town Southampton Town Councilmember Michael Iasilli Courtesy of Southampton Town Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore Courtesy of Southampton Town Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Community and Govt. VP Robert Ross Courtesy of Southampton Town

At a rally held at the Hampton Bays LIRR station, elected officials, East End school district and business representatives, and a Stony Brook Southampton Hospital official called on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to increase Long Island Rail Road service.

State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., State Senator Anthony Palumbo, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and members of the Southampton and East Hampton town boards emphasized the need for the $260 million project, highlighting the benefits of improved transportation.