Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, June 7-13, 2024

The Blessing of the Fleet in Montauk, Photo: Patria Baradi Pacis

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, June 7-13, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

A Spring Concert: East End Women’s Choir

Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a spring choral concert with musical literature written for women’s chorus with special guests Floyd to Men. A $20 donation is suggested.

90 Meetinghouse Lane, Westhampton Beach. moricheschamber.org/event/a-spring-choral-concert-east-end-womens-choir

Keb’ Mo’

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a musical journey with five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ as he threads country, soul and blues to create a soul-stirring sound. Tickets begin at $110.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Saved by the ’90s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers

Friday, June 7, 10:30 p.m.

Enjoy this fly ’90s party featuring songs by the Spice Girls, The Beastie Boys, The Backstreet Boys and more at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $40.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Live Music with Gerry McKeveny at Duck walk Vineyards

Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m.

Enjoy live music on the gazebo or patio while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Duck Walk Vineyards.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

Live Music with the Craig Hopping Band

Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m.

Enjoy the rocking sounds of the Craig Hopping Band while sampling locally flavored ales, ciders and IPAs at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.

Attend a wonderful benefit and support violence prevention and counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at the Southampton Arts Center and includes music by the HooDoo Loungers, food curated by the Art of Eating, signature cocktails and a live auction.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

Sunset Soirée For Brain Cancer

Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Historical Society as they raise money for brain cancer research at Mulford Farm. The event includes a DJ, professional photography, bites, desserts and cocktails.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/sunset-soiree-for-brain-cancer-tickets-877442302547

Tutti Suonare at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting chamber music workshop featuring Itzhak Perlman, Laurie Smukler, Areta Zhuller, Molly Carr and the youngest participants of the 2024 Chamber Music Workshop.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. perlmanmusicprogram.org/calendar/tutti-suonare-at-jewish-center-of-the-hamptons

Live Music Brunch on the Terrace With Vinicius Gomes & Eduardo Belo

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m.

Join guitarist and composer Vinicius Gomes as he explores the dialogue between modern jazz and Brazilian music. You can also make it a weekend by booking a room at the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Koto in the Afternoon

Sunday, June 9, 11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this special concert featuring distinguished performer Masayo Ishigure, a Japanese Koto player, before she goes to join the Matsuri Festival at Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Birding For Beginners at Vineyard Field

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Learn to identify birds through their appearance and behavior with SoFo. No experience is required, and you can bring your own binoculars.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

Sunday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual Blessing of the Fleet, when boats will be decorated with colorful flags and line up in the harbor for the clergy to bless. Commercial boats, sailboats, private yachts and Boston Whalers will all participate.

Montauk Harbor, Montauk. montaukchamber.com/event/blessing-of-the-fleet

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Experience

Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11 and 12, 6 p.m.

Bike through the beautiful landscapes and storied architecture of Sagaponack on your own Royal Dutch Gazelle electric bike. You’ll meet in the Village Parking Lot behind Candy Kitchen.

99 School Street, Bridgehampton. electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Build Your Own Chocolate, Fruit, & Cheese Board

Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m.

Join cheese monger Raven Janoski at the Hampton Bays Library to make a special spring cheese board. You must register and bring your own board.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Broadway Trivia

Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things Broadway with the Rogers Memorial Library. You will have until 9 p.m. to play, and everyone will have a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Fresh Paint: Lauren Halsey

On view from June 8 through August 25

Don’t miss this brand-new art exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum featuring a rotating series of single-artwork exhibitions in the creativity lounge. The first installation is a multi-layered work by Lauren Halsey.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Summer Kickoff Group Show

On view through June 13

Don’t miss the last week to check out the works of more than 35 local artists at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor. The gallery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

41 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2499, kramorisgallery.com

Beyond Graffiti

On view through June 20

Don’t miss this exciting early summer exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center. It celebrates the work of graffiti subway artists in the 1970s and ’80s in New York City through drawing, painting, sculpture and installation.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

