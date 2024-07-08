ChangeHampton Hosts Garden Naming Convention

ChangeHampton hosted an educational event at the Community Pollinator Garden at East Hampton Town Hall.

Scott and Megan Chaskey delivered readings while new plant ID signs were placed in the garden.

The gathering celebrated the naming conventions of trees and plants, incorporating English, Latin Botanical and Shinnecock Algonquian names.

Attendees enjoyed artwork, stories and poems created by East Hampton students, while the Latin class presented an audio project on Latin pronunciations.

Sunshine Gumbs from the Shinnecock Nation shared ethno-botanical research, resurrecting Algonquian names for local native plants.