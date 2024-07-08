Event & Party Photos

ChangeHampton Hosts Garden Naming Convention

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 07/08/2024

Abby Lawless, Edwina von GalRichard Lewin

ChangeHampton Co-Founders Gail Pellett and Stephan Van DamRichard Lewin

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Gail PellettRichard Lewin

Gail Pellett, Meesha Jobesun, Sunshine Gumbs, Rainbow ChavisRichard Lewin

James and Dutch LawlessRichard Lewin

Megan and Scott ChaskeyRichard Lewin

Roy Nicholson, Helen HarrisonRichard Lewin

Stephan Van Dam, Edwina von Gal, Len GreenRichard Lewin

Tim, Emanuel and Mia WheelerRichard Lewin

ChangeHampton hosted an educational event at the Community Pollinator Garden at East Hampton Town Hall.

Scott and Megan Chaskey delivered readings while new plant ID signs were placed in the garden.

The gathering celebrated the naming conventions of trees and plants, incorporating English, Latin Botanical and Shinnecock Algonquian names.

Attendees enjoyed artwork, stories and poems created by East Hampton students, while the Latin class presented an audio project on Latin pronunciations.

Sunshine Gumbs from the Shinnecock Nation shared ethno-botanical research, resurrecting Algonquian names for local native plants.

