Watts Cooking Tonight Chef Christopher Watts Joins Chefs of the Hamptons

Christopher Watts

Watts Cooking Tonight chef Christopher Watts is serving his delicious bites at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Watts Cooking Tonight Chef Christopher Watts

What is your cooking philosophy?

Eat what’s coming from farms and the ocean.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Beach barbecues in Montauk.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Local artisans and farmers.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Noticing the return of “plant based spreads and products.” Reminds me of when they tried to say margarine was healthy.

What is your comfort food and why?

Fried eggs and rice. I spent a lot of time in Southeast Asia when I was younger and there is nothing better than some eggs and rice with Sambal and soy sauce.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My daughter loves coconut turmeric chicken with peanut sauce. If they are happy I am happy.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Some smoked sturgeon and caviar.

Email [email protected], or visit @watts_organic on Instagram