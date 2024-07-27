Emanuel Winick Remembered as Longtime Montauk Jeweler

Emanuel Winick

Emanuel “Manny” Winick, who had a thriving jewelry business in New York City that later expanded to Montauk, died in Southampton on July 5 with his daughter Ivy by his side. He was 95 years old.

Born on February 27, 1929 in Brooklyn, he was the son of Jacob and Gussie Winick of Minsk, Russia. He was the last surviving brother of Seymour, Larry and Jack. Husband of Hilda Torem, father of Ivy, Richard, Reid, and Chet, and grandfather of Jade and Jasmine, Justin and Skyler, Brandon and Blake.

Winick established his business in 1954 in Lower Manhattan and later moved uptown to 47th Street. His son Richard continues to operate the 70-year-old business.

Winick enjoyed in his younger years paddle ball, tennis, swimming and skiing. He also enjoyed dining out, fine wines and travel. And he always driving beautiful automobiles.

Shiva will commence following his funeral at a time and location to be announced.