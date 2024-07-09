Enchanté Bistro Chef Nick Vogel Joins Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Inside Enchanté

Enchanté Bistro chef Nick Vogel is serving his tasty eats to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Enchanté Bistro Chef Nick Vogel

What are the latest trends in French food?

I think bistronomy in itself is a trend that sticks around. It is taking old haute cuisine of France and making it approachable. I think we see a lot of French chefs new and old school alike that chase the allure of fine dining culture and typically always open a venue that features home-cooking or classic bistro.

What differentiates Enchanté?

It’s a great convivial space that you can have a steak tartare and a martini (my go-to) alone at the bar or come in for a special occasion with friends and family and have a great multi-course meal. We also have a wonderful, secluded private dining room perfect for intimate gatherings, business and social alike.

If you could cook for anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

These days I just appreciate time spent cooking for friends and family in a relaxed setting. Looking forward to an end of season cookout with colleagues and catching up with family in the fall.

What advice would you give to aspiring chefs?

Clean as you go. Ask questions until you can be the one to answer them. Have a sense of urgency.

Where do you go to get inspired?

Travel/Cookbooks/Talking to purveyors about ingredients. Most people in my circle are connected to the food industry so it comes easily through the day to day of interacting with colleagues.

What are you serving at the event?

Steak tartare, served with gaufrette as well as oysters & rouille dressed mussels.

Enchanté Bistro is located at 210 Hampton Road, Southampton. Call 631-810-9020, or visit enchantebistro.com.