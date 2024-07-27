Hoops 4 Hope, Vegan Hot Dogs & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The Amalfi Terrace and Bar at Arthur and Sons

From basketball to vegan hot dogs, bike tours on the North Fork to visiting Italy without leaving the Hamptons, this edition of our “Food Seen” column is jam packed with exciting foodie happenings! Read on to get the latest scoop of events, as well as where to get some tasty ice cream.

FOODIE NEWS

Hoops 4 Hope is combining their third annual East End 3s Tournament with the Ubuntu Afterparty on Saturday, August 3 for an action-packed day filled with hoops, music, food, drink and the spirit of Ubuntu! Hoops 4 Hope, a non-profit organization since 1995, has been working with underserved communities in Cape Town, South Africa and in Harare, Zimbabwe. The organization provides young people with the fundamentals and opportunities necessary to be happy, healthy and safe both emotionally and physically through basketball and their Skills 4 Life programming. The East End 3s tournament will be held at Sportime in Amagansett from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. where teams compete for the crown! Free-throw contests will also take place with the chance to win some exciting prizes. Following the tournament is The Ubuntu Afterparty at Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor from 5–8 p.m. where all proceeds go directly to supporting their programs in Zimbabwe and South Africa. A giant game of knockout will take place at the party where guests can compete for prizes. If you’re more of a cheerleader, delicious food and drinks will be available courtside with other games to play and music! Tickets for both the tournament and the afterparty are available at bit.ly/3WqFaxk.

If you’re looking for a unique and adventurous way to explore the North Fork, check out East End Bike Tours! Ride through the countryside with the most experienced guides around on either a single or tandem bicycle (helmet included). Refuel along the way with unlimited non-alcoholic refreshments, gain privileged access to vineyard fields and delight in artisanal oil and fine vinegar tastings throughout your tour. Pay a visit to a local farm stand for freshly made jams, pies, fresh fruits and vegetables and more. Take a stroll down Love Lane for Long Island’s one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, where a support vehicle will transport any purchases you make along the way. Your adventure will be captured on a professional camera which will be available for free download at the end of your tour. For more information, visit eastendbiketours.com/north-fork-experience-tour.

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand has opened in Sag Harbor and serves American vegan fast food that aligns with their motto: “Where the past meets the future.” Their menu features some tasty Not Dogs such as the New York Dog, a vegan hot dog topped with sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard and tomato onion sauce, and the Chicago Dog featuring yellow mustard, electric green relish, chopped onions, tomato slices, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt. Pair your Not Dog with some of Nikki’s vegan chili, white sweet potato fries, dairy-free coleslaw and more. Wash it down with a non-dairy malted shake, Olipop, Poppi as well as other tasty beverage options. Don’t forget dessert! Check out their Greyston Bakery vegan brownies and blondies. To top it all off, 10% of all their profits benefit local food banks!

DID YOU KNOW?

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton has announced that their Amalfi Terrace & Bar is now open! Dine al fresco and enjoy a large outdoor bar featuring unique tiles and lemon trees surrounding it that will transport guests to Italy without leaving the Hamptons. To top it off, they are now open for lunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon–4 p.m.! Both lunch and dinner service are available on the Amalfi Terrace & Bar for walk-ins only. For reservations to dine indoors, visit arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton.

BITS & BITES

Visit Main Prospect on Saturday nights from 6–9 p.m. for dinner AND jazz! Jane Hastay and Peter Martin Weiss will serenade you as you enjoy a delicious meal. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting mainprospectsh.com.

Grab a seat on the patio at Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor! Join them to experience food and wine with deep flavors and textures with inspiration pulled from the rich and deep history of Sag Harbor, Noyac, Peconic and the surrounding region.

Doubles in Amagansett is serving Van Leeuwen ice cream all summer long! They’re scooping tons of flavors until 10 p.m., seven days a week. Pay them a visit on a hot day to cool off!

FOOD QUOTE

“My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order.” –Dolly Parton