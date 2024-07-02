Kira’s Cookies Baker Kira Lipp Talks Taste of Two Forks

Kira Lipp enjoys bringing her delicious Kira’s Cookies to East End farmers markets

Kira’s Cookies baker Kira Lipp is bringing her tasty confections to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Kira’s Cookies Baker Kira Lipp

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from two sources. Firstly, my mother, who is a beautiful pastry chef, has been instrumental in shaping my culinary journey. Her expertise and guidance has helped me craft allergy-friendly alternatives to traditional recipes.

Secondly, my inspiration stems from individuals living with allergies every day. Their resilience and daily challenges motivate me to create products that not only cater to their dietary needs but also exceed expectations in taste and quality.

I am driven by the desire to offer allergy-friendly options that are free from preservatives, excessive sugars and hidden flavors.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Hampton Chutney Co.

What new food trends are you seeing?

As someone who has been soy-free for the last 14 years, I’ve noticed a significant shift in the food industry recently. Soy used to be hidden in many shelf-stable and fresh products, mostly as a filler or emulsifier. Now, there are fewer products containing soy, replaced by alternatives that are better for our bodies.

Additionally, there’s a growing demand for clean labels, with products featuring fewer, more transparent ingredients.

What is your comfort food and why?

Mexican food holds a special place as my comfort food of choice. Growing up in Los Angeles, Mexican food was a staple in my diet. I particularly appreciate that it’s naturally gluten-free and easily adaptable to dairy-free options.

It’s also relatively rare to find soy in Mexican cuisine, which aligns well with my dietary preferences.

Lastly, I love the layers of flavor Mexican food offers.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My absolute favorite dish to make is a curry, typically with a protein and an assortment of colorful vegetables. I love the spices and flavors. One of the aspects I appreciate most is its versatility—I can easily adapt it to my dietary preferences by substituting coconut milk for traditional cream or butter.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Gluten-, dairy-, soy- and nut-free cookies and bread.

eatkirascookies.com