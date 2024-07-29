Landmarks & Locations to Visit on Shelter Island This Summer

Take a walk through this beautiful piece of Shelter Island. Courtesy Rogers Memorial Library

Shelter Island is home to many alluring beaches, parks, wildlife conservations, and historical landmarks that residents and visitors can enjoy all summer long! The variety of attractions on Shelter Island’s approximate 27 square miles fascinates over 12,000 summer visitors annually. Below is a roundup of eight landmarks and beaches to check out on the timeless and relaxed Shelter Island!

Shelter Island Landmarks & Locations

Mashomack Preserve

Mashomack Preserve is one of New York State’s most diverse nature sonservation sites, with natural shore views of the Shelter Island Sound and over 200 miles of hiking adventures. Covering one-third of the island, Mashomack Preserve is home to hundreds of deer and numerous saltwater and freshwater marshes. Visitors can even spot more than 200 species of birds! 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001

Mildred Flower Hird Preserve

This Shelter Island 31-acre preserve contains an east and west parcel for visitors, split up by Manhasset Road! Beautiful oak and beech forest scenes turn into a pathway leading into Julia Dodd Creek. Manhasset Road, Shelter Island

Crescent Beach

Crescent Beach, located on the northern side of Shelter Island, is the perfect spot for all to enjoy a day in the sun! Also known as Louis’ Beach, Crescent Beach overlooks Southold and Greenport. Guests can adventure with kayaking and paddleboarding as rentals are available as well as restrooms and lifeguards on duty. Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights

Wades Beach

At the south end of Shelter Island, Wades Beach is one of the most notable beaches on the island. Bordering the Shelter Island Sound, Wades Beach is a quaint spot fitting for the entire family, with gentle waves watched by lifeguards and soft sand. Wades Beach also has a convenient open-air pavilion available for anyone to use. 114 South Midway Road, Shelter Island

Menhaden Lane Beach

Menhaden Lane Beach, also known as the Town Landing, offers picturesque views of sailboats out on Gardiner’s Bay and Long Beach Bar Lighthouse. Settled on the East side of Shelter Island, this hidden gem is popular for a nice stroll, meditation or yoga on the sand and encourages cleanliness and preservation of its beauty. Hiberry Lane, Shelter Island Heights

Shelter Island History Center

The Shelter Island History Center holds decades of historical documents and artifacts of Shelter Island’s past. In 2019, the Havens House was restored and the construction was completed for the History Center, which now has two floors’ worth of unique collections worth visiting. Shelter Island History Center holds activities including interactive exhibits and educational programs for adults and children, as well as the Havens Farmers Market on their grounds every Saturday, rain or shine. 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025,

shelterislandhistorical.org

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

One of Shelter Island’s oldest homes, the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has been open since operation began in 1651. Once owned by a family who were slaveholders, Sylvester Manor has been home to 11 generations of its European settlers. Today, the farm is an organic education farm, with many trails, walking grounds and a farm producing fruit, vegetables and livestock since 2008. The preserved Sylvester Manor serves the community with concerts, cultural events and summer youth programs for all ages! 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Taylor’s Island

The historical Smith-Taylors Cabin, built around 1900, was a gift from S. Gregory Taylor to the Town of Shelter Island with a purpose for use and enjoyment by the general public. Today, the cabin receives hundreds of visitors each year as it’s placed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historical Places! Taylor’s Island is a joint project between the Town of Shelter Island, The Nature Conservancy, and Shelter Island Kayak Tours to keep it a distinctive feat in Coecles Harbor. 2 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. taylorsisland.org