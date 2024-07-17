Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa to Host GrillHampton

Melissa Ben-Ishay, the creative force behind Baked by Melissa, is set to bring her culinary flair to GrillHampton as this year’s host, promising a night of mouthwatering barbecue and unforgettable fun.

If you’re a New Yorker, chances are you’ve enjoyed Baked by Melissa’s signature bite-size cupcakes, a brand Ben-Ishay launched in 2008 with the idea that people should be able to taste multiple flavors all in one box. The bite-size dessert empire now operates 13 retail locations, ships treats nationwide in one custom-packed box designed for peak freshness, and offers something for everyone, including vegan, gluten-free and nut-free options.

Within the past few years, however, Ben-Ishay’s philosophy that mealtime is for nourishment and dessert is for indulgence led to her massive popularity as an influencer via @BakedByMelissa on Tiktok and Instagram, where she’s gone viral with videos of salads like the Green Goddess and more. This newfound social media fame ultimately led to over 3.8 million followers, collaborations with brands like Entenmann’s and Claussen pickles, and her newest cookbook, Come Hungry, which became an instant New York Times bestseller.

We spoke with Ben-Ishay about her inspiration, favorite foods and more.

Melissa Ben-Ishay Talks GrillHampton & More

What would you say is your cooking philosophy?

I believe that mealtime is for nourishment and dessert is for indulgence. If you eat nourishing meals, you can absolutely indulge in dessert every day, just like I do. I love food, And I love dessert. After every meal I need a bite of something sweet, whether it’s a handful of chocolate chips or one of our Baked by Melissa cupcakes that I keep on hand in the freezer. I prioritize a way of eating that incorporates nutritious ingredients into meals that taste and make you feel great so that I can do exactly that.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Schmidt’s Country Market because when I am in the Hamptons, it’s my go-to for snacks and breakfast.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Everywhere! Restaurants, the farmers market, my childhood, social media, friends and family — you name it! When I bake, I often think about nostalgic desserts I loved as a kid and turn them into cupcake form. My everyday cooking and the recipes in my cookbook Come Hungry are inspired by everyone who has ever invited me into the kitchen with them. From my grandmother’s bungalow colony in the Catskills to my in-laws’ home on the Mediterranean, where I learned about flavor combinations that excite your taste buds, techniques that make cooking easy, and the generosity that invites everyone to come hungry.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I don’t pay too much attention to food trends, but the idea of eating everything in moderation, getting your nourishment from mealtime so you can indulge in dessert everyday rather than diet culture, is here to stay. Also, fun brand collabs are more prevalent today than ever.

What is your comfort food?

That’s a tough one! I think anything homemade makes me feel happy from the inside out. Especially when someone else is cooking for me, like my husband, who is the inspiration behind so many of the recipes I create.

What is your favorite dish to make?

I love a good salad. I love baking a homemade dessert to feed my family after dinner or share with friends. And those quick, delicious and healthy meals that come together in just minutes and check all the boxes are some of my happiest moments in the kitchen. It’s hard to pick just one dish because creating in the kitchen (with my family) is truly one of my favorite things to do.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

A variety of our bite-size cupcakes! God, they are so good. Even after 16 years in business, I eat them all the time. Each one is still made entirely by hand with only the most delicious ingredients like real Oreos, Hershey fudge and Skippy peanut butter. And they’re the perfect size, especially when you can’t make up your mind about what flavor you want. We make them small so you can try them all!

Dan’s GrillHampton is scheduled for 7–10 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at The Clubhouse Hamptons, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. For tickets and more information visit, DansTaste.com.