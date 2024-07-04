Grillmasters to Face Off at GrillHampton on August 3

GrillHampton always draws a crowd (East 27 Creative)

Dan’s GrillHampton is going to be an absolute blast when top grillmasters compete to make the most mouth-watering barbecue dishes while guests savor energetic beats and a stellar vibe that promises a night to remember on Saturday, August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons.

Summer is all about great barbecue and this event has curated the top Grillmasters into one evening of pit paradise. Guests will enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine.

“We are thrilled to be, once again, partnering with The Clubhouse Hamptons and welcoming our guests to The Lawn and a special VIP AfterParty in The Room,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni SVP Dan’s Papers. “Get ready to taste and vote for the best grill in the New York area plus amazing cocktails and then top the night off with a bite-sized dessert from our host CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa. Everyone wants to know, who will be crowned the champion this year?”

The event is the fourth in the 2024 Dan’s Taste Summer Series, which culminates in the Dan’s White Party X Gurney’s on Saturday, August 17. Dan’s Taste welcomes DJ Theo and live music to perform during Dan’s GrillHampton and The Room has curated a VIP after party with hot talent and Long Island Natives- PARTY PUPILS, JRiNVENTOR and ROZÉ. This is Dan’s most anticipated event of the summer. Guests get to vote on their favorite dish with one chef being awarded at the end of the evening as Dan’s Top Grillmaster.

“I have been part of the culinary community in the Hamptons for 30 plus years,” said Chef Peter Ambrose of Endless Summer, who was last year’s champ. “I relish and look forward to our season, which is summer, so much so I have a line of sauces, rubs and hot sauces that is named Pete’s Endless Summer. I look forward to participating in Dan’s Events again this summer to showcase my summer inspired fare and once again reign as Dan’s GrillHampton Champ.”

Dan’s GrillHampton is being hosted by Melissa Ben-Ishay, the co-founder and CEO of Baked by Melissa, the New York-based dessert brand specializing in handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and treats in a wide variety of flavors. Founded in 2008, the brand now operates 13 retail locations in the New York City area and ships fresh nationwide. With its highly acclaimed assortment of flavors, gift boxes for every occasion and innovative packaging, Baked by Melissa has become a go-to treat across the US, making any celebration sweeter.

“I’m so looking forward to hosting Dan’s GrillHampton, helping to celebrate the best of the best in grillmasters and happy to bring the sweet element with our Baked by Melissa cupcakes,” said Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay.

Participating grillmasters include chefs from Au Jus, Chef Shawn Osbey, The Clubhouse Hamptons, D’Abruzzo, Endless Summer, Grace & Grit Events, Hill Country, Insatiable Eats, Smok-Haus, Tap Room, The Onion Tree and The Pike with more to be announced.

“The Clubhouse Hamptons is thrilled to host Dan’s GrillHampton for the second year in a row,” said Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director at The Room Hamptons. “We look forward to welcoming guests to The Lawn for the best in grill, competing alongside them and then hosting the VIP AfterParty in The Room with hot talent PARTY PUPILS, JRiNVENTOR, and ROZÉ. This has become a date we circle on the calendar!”

Serving sweet treats will be bakers from Baked By Melissa, The Biscotti Company, and O’ts. Sponsoring the event are Adamas, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Cocktail Collection, Corona Sunbrew, Dillon’s Small Batch, Don Julio, Dual Heat, Great Jones, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., Loyal 9, Grey/Ven, The Room and Wilmington Trust.

“We are thrilled to introduce Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza and provide a taste of the sun to the Northeast just in time for summer,” said Saúl Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona, a longtime Dan’s Taste Series sponsor that will be serving its refreshing new twist at the event. “This new brew was created with the flavor-seeking Gen Z audience in mind, a group of drinkers known for their experimentation and mixing. We opted to do the mixing for them and create a product true to our heritage but in a flavor-forward way that’s uniquely Corona.”

Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment and VIP ticket holders enjoy early entry to the party along with an exclusive afterparty at The Room that includes live music. Food and Drink not included at AfterParty. Parking not included.

Dan’s GrillHampton is scheduled for 7–10 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at The Clubhouse Hamptons, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton.

For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com.