Must-Visit Southold Parks, Beaches, Landmarks & Museums

Courtesy of The Custer Institute

Southold, a historic hamlet nestled on Long Island’s North Fork, has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1640 by English settlers. As one of the first English colonies in New York, Southold played a pivotal role in early colonial America, shaped by its agricultural roots and maritime heritage.

With its array of parks, beaches, landmarks and museums, Southold remains a cherished destination today, blending its rich history with a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. It is home to some of the most beautiful beaches on the North Fork, and it is an ideal location to learn about its history, enjoy family activities or spend a full day at the beach.

Must See Spots in Southold

Founders Landing Park

Once known as the Southold Wharf, Founders Landing Park was a hub for steamships bringing goods and tourists. In the 19th century, a dock was added to ferry city residents to the East End. Local farms used it to transport vegetables to New York City and Connecticut. The Long Island Rail Road eventually acquired and closed the wharf. In 1906, the Ladies Village Improvement Society bought the land, and it became Southold’s first park in 1907. Now residents of the Southold Park District can enjoy the park, playground and picnic tables, and rent wharf houses for private events. Terry Lane at Hobart Road, Southold. 631-765-6019, southoldparkdistrict.com

McCabe’s Beach & Kenney’s Beach

McCabe’s Beach is a picturesque beach equipped with lifeguards on duty during the summer season, restrooms and shower facilities. The 900-foot-long beach has soft sand and overlooks the Long Island Sound. Located one-half mile west of McCabe’s Beach is Kenney’s Beach, another town-operated beach in Southold. Both beaches are perfect relaxation spots for guests looking for a beach day or sunset stroll. Kenney’s Beach, 475 Leeton Road, Southold. McCabe’s Beach, 8670 Horton’s Lane, Southold. southoldtownny.gov

Southold Indian Museum

The Southold Indian Museum, managed by the Long Island chapter of the New York State Archaeological Association, is dedicated to telling the story of Long Island’s Indigenous peoples. It features a vast collection of Native American artifacts, with a focus on Long Island Algonquian material culture. The museum is committed to the study and education of local archaeology and natural history. 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-5577, southoldindianmuseum.com

The Custer Institute and Observatory

Facing Peconic Bay and Shelter Island, the Custer Institute and Observatory benefits from some of the darkest skies on Long Island due to lower light pollution. As the island’s oldest public observatory, it hosts numerous events each summer, allowing visitors to explore the night sky. Additionally, the observatory will host the Rites of Spring Music Festival on July 27 to bring contemporary music to this historic venue. Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Southold Historical Museum

Founded in 1960 to promote interest in and education about the history of Southold, the museum preserves and showcases a vast collection of historic sites, buildings and artifacts. The museum maintains a headquarters, an archive and more than a dozen historic buildings dating from 1750 to 1900, including a lighthouse, houses, barns and commercial structures. Located on Corchaug Nation land, the museum pays homage to the Indigenous people and connects its work to Corchaug history. This summer, they will hold special and ongoing exhibits such as Southold Theatre: Vaudeville to Jesus Christ Superstar, Quilts of Bygone Eras, This Land Is Made for You and Me! and Reichert Family Barn Sleighs and Carriages. 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Horton Point Lighthouse

Horton Point Lighthouse, constructed in 1857 and commissioned by George Washington, warns of the dangerous shoreline of the Long Island Sound. The tower stands at 58 feet tall and is one of eight historic lighthouses in Southold township. The lighthouse was managed by keepers until its automation in 1993. Since then, the main floor of the keepers quarters was transformed into the maritime museum housing a number of historical and maritime artifacts and sharing the lighthouse’s history. Visitors are able to see old lighthouse lenses, replicas of whaling boats, nautical art and historic ledgers. 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org/horton-point-lighthouse

Southold’s First Presbyterian Church

The oldest English church society in the state of New York is found in Southold, and many of the early settlers can be found in its adjacent graveyard. The church was founded in 1640 as the First Presbyterian Church in Southold. The location of the first meeting house is not known but was close to the location of the current building built in 1803, the steeple was added in 1808, and in 1855 an iron triangle, still in possession of the church, was removed and a bell hung in the steeple. The town clock was placed in the steeple in 1884. Through renovations and improvements, efforts have been made to preserve the simplicity of colonial style architecture. 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2597, fpcsouthold.org/history