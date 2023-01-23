In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Deanna Witte-Walker
Episode 115: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Deanna Witte-Walker, executive director of the Southold Historical Museum, which was founded in 1960 to preserve the history of Southold and to promote interest in that history.
Witte-Walker has been with the Southold Historical Society since 2011, first acting as an office manager before becoming director in 2018.