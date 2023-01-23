Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Deanna Witte-Walker, Southold Historical Museum Executive Director

Deanna Witte-Walker, Executive Director of the Southold Historical Museum
Courtesy Southold Historical Museum

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Deanna Witte-Walker

Episode 115: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Deanna Witte-Walker, executive director of the Southold Historical Museum, which was founded in 1960 to preserve the history of Southold and to promote interest in that history.

Witte-Walker has been with the Southold Historical Society since 2011, first acting as an office manager before becoming director in 2018.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Deanna Witte-Walker, executive director of the Southold Historical Museum – Episode 115

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

