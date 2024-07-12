Riverhead Cops Warn of Auction Scam

Riverhead Town Police photo

Riverhead Town Police are urging the public to ignore signs posted around town advertising a government auction that authorities called a “scam.”

The signs, which were posted in violation of town code, lists a phone number for a call-in auction. Officers have been removing the signs as they are found while on patrol and urge the public not to call the number on the signs.

Police also asked the public to contact the department if any additional signs are found. Riverhead Town Police can be reached at 631-727-4500.