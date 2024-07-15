Scott Dunn Joins Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Scott Dunn

Will Nuti, Business Development Manager for Scott Dunn travel tour operator, discusses his firm joining this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Scott Dunn Business Development Manager Will Nuti

How did you get into this line of work?

Travel has always been a passion of mine ever since my family and I lived in the UK and Singapore during my early childhood. I decided to pursue a career in travel around the same time Scott Dunn opened a New York City office, so I decided to make the jump from the FinTech world and apply for a role here. Just about a year from that initial application, I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to work at Scott Dunn and in the exciting field of luxury travel.

What specific themes or concepts do you think your business will add to the event?

Scott Dunn specializes in curating high-end, private trip itineraries. As a part of Chefs of the Hamptons, we will be available to discuss our services with attendees and show them how we can help them accomplish their travel goals.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

We will have representatives available to discuss our travel offerings. Attendees can learn about the incredible experiences we can create for them. Additionally, we will have some gifts, so be sure to stop by our space to say hello and learn more.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

It’s easy to stay inspired while working with such amazing coworkers. Our team is filled with passionate people from such diverse backgrounds who have deep travel knowledge. Learning about their experiences, both personal and professional, and seeing the pride they take in providing these once-in-a-lifetime trips for our guests make it easy to stay inspired.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My father is certainly my biggest inspiration. He is wise, but also always willing to learn something new. His tenacity in the face of seemingly immeasurable odds, whether personal or professional, is something I have always admired.

Describe your product and/or services in five words.

Luxury travel unique to you.

What are you most excited for at Chefs of the Hamptons?

As someone who grew up in this area, I am so excited to interact with the locals and teach them about what Scott Dunn has to offer. The Hamptons are filled with some of the most eclectic and interesting people you can find, so I relish the opportunity to work with them in the future.

Visit scottdunn.com