Southold Cops Warn of Scam

Southold Town Police (Southold Town photo)

The Southold Town Police Department issued a warning to the public about recent scam incidents targeting local residents on the North Fork.

Scammers have been contacting individuals by phone or online, requesting large sums of cash and arranging to collect it directly from their homes. These fraudsters often pose as authority figures, service providers, or acquaintances to gain their victims’ trust, police said. They persuade individuals to withdraw significant amounts of cash, using urgent reasons such as fines, overdue bills, computer malfunctions, or emergency needs as pretexts. Once the cash is ready, the scammers arrange to visit the victim’s residence to collect it.

Residents are advised to be vigilant for unexpected cash requests, especially those that claim urgency or threaten consequences. Scammers often use pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency, pushing their victims to act quickly without verifying the scammer’s identity or claims. Legitimate entities rarely insist on collecting payments in person, particularly in cash, without prior notice or a verifiable reason.

The police department urges people to verify the identity and legitimacy of anyone making such requests by contacting the organization or individual directly using trusted contact information. They also recommend refusing cash transactions in response to unsolicited requests and reporting any suspicious activity to local law enforcement or consumer protection agencies immediately.