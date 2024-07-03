Things to Do in the Hamptons Fourth of July Week, July 3-11, 2024

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks returns July 6

Get out in the Hamptons this Fourth of July week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, July 3-11, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Bermuda Search Party, Kids That Fly & LHT 11

Friday, July 5, 6 p.m.

Head to The Stephen Talkhouse to hear three great bands in a row. From the R&B-inspired funk and riffs of the Bermuda Search Party to the alt-pop of Kids That Fly to the cool covers of Little Head Thinks, you won’t be able to sit down all night.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks

Saturday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy food and libations from some of your favorite purveyors on the North Fork and South Fork, including Insatiable Eats and Honest Plate. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive afterparty.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-537-0500, DansTaste.com/events/taste-of-two-forks

Halsey House Gala

Saturday, July 6, 5:30-8 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of dancing under the stars to support one of the oldest wood-framed buildings in New York State. The evening will feature appetizers, drinks and a raw bar.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

2024 Bay Street Gala

Saturday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Line up for dinner, dancing and a live auction at Sag Harbor’s own Bay Street Theater. This year’s honorees include Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Dr. Georgette Grier-Key. Funds raised will go to support the work of the Bay Street Theater.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Jared Freid

Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the comedic stylings of Jared Freid, who has appeared on The Tonight Show and is known for his work on shows like The Dating Makeover. VIP tickets are available.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Gotham Kings Featuring Alphonso Horne

Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Enjoy this high-energy, immersive jazz experience at Canoe Place. Individual members of the Gotham Kings have collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Winston Irie & The Selective Security Band

Sunday, July 7, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the rockin’ reggae sounds of Winston Irie and his band at The Clubhouse Hamptons. There is no cover, but you must book a table in advance.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Solidarity Under the Stars

Thursday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Ari Peretz and Eli Levinson, as well as speakers, at Chabad of the Hamptons. General Admission, Gold and VIP tickets are available.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Get in the summer spirit at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, where fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

27 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0567, sagharboryc.com

Dune Road Picnic in the Park Electric Bike Experience

Monday-Thursday, July 8-11

Book your time slot in advance for an eBike ride along the oceanfront that includes breakfast in the village of Quogue, wildlife viewing and beautiful scenery along the South Fork.

373 Dune Road, Southampton. 631-276-9850, electricbikesagogo.com

Run Club

Monday, July 8, 5:45 p.m.

Meet up at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for an evening run before enjoying $6 pints back at the pub.

220 Rogers Way Unit I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Fourth of July Weekend at Gurney’s

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7

Don’t miss the patriotic fun at Gurney’s, where the weekend includes live DJs, a kids’ club, fitness classes, bonfires, a beach club, cocktails and more.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2305, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Voices for Israel

Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a special evening of songs from Broadway and more in honor of the nine-month anniversary of the October 7 attacks to celebrate Jewish/Israeli pride.

44 Woods Lane, Southampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org/event

Pictionary Game Night

Monday, July 8, 6 p.m.

Show off your epic drawing skills at the Rogers Memorial Library during a fun night of Pictionary and games. You can arrive solo to be assigned a team or pre-assemble your group of five. Reservations are required and pizza will be served.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Red, White and Blue ’Que with BBQ Pitmaster Brian Collins

Monday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Join Chef Brian Collins at the Hampton Bays Library for a demonstration of how to make coffee-and-pepper marinated steak with a coffee bourbon sauce. You’ll also learn how to cook Mexican street corn and a red, white and blueberry tifle. There is a fee of $10, and registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

DanceBody

Tuesday, July 9, 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy body-sculpting, shopping, a sound bath and more at this morning event supporting the Children’s Museum of Long Island.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org

Up-Cycle Art with Laura O’Shaughnessy Swan

Tuesday, July 9, 11 a.m.

Learn to create beautiful, repurposed art at the Oceans Institute with Laura O’Shaughnessy Swan. Admission is free with entrance to the lighthouse. Little artists can join as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Aperitivo

Wednesday, July 10, 5 p.m.

This summer, enjoy sunset cocktails every Wednesday through Saturday at Baker House 1650. Take in the elegant ambiance, curated cocktails, wine and beer. You can also make it an evening by booking a room at the Baker House 1650 Bed and Breakfast.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

EHED Luncheon: A Conversation with Beauty Icon Bobbi Brown

Thursday, July 11, 10:45 a.m.

Meet with beauty industry icon, author and sought-after speaker Bobbi Brown to help raise money for the East Hampton Emergency Department.

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/news/special-events

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Spin a Yarn

On view through July 14

Head to Guild Hall to view this fascinating exhibition bringing together a diverse collection of fiber-based works from ancient times to the present. The museum is open Friday through Monday from noon–5 p.m. and admission is always free.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org/events

Leonard McCombe: America

On view through July 16

Don’t miss the fascinating photography of Leonard McCombe, who documented American history and political life. He worked for Picture Post and Life magazines throughout his career.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Beyond Graffiti

On view through July 20

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to catch this exciting early summer exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center. It celebrates the work of graffiti subway artists in the 1970s and ’80s in New York City through drawing, painting, sculpture and installation.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Sam Moyer: Fern’s Teeth

On view through September 29

Don’t miss this American artist’s sculptural photographs, smaller wall works and large-scale stone paintings at the Parrish Art Museum. Moyer has work displayed in many prominent galleries, including the Modern Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Yale University Art Gallery.

278 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

