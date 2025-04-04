Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, March 28-31, 2025

Enjoy live music at the Riverhead Ciderhouse this weekend

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, March 28-31, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Live Music With Toni Santora

Saturday, April 5, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the lovely acoustic sounds of Toni Santora while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

A Performance by REEB (Real East End Brass Band)

Join the Mattituck-Laurel Library for New Orleans-style jazz and funk with the Real East End Brass Band! Register in advance online.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Pachanga

Get your dancing shoes on and head to this Latin dance party with Mila Tina and Los Tigres at The Suffolk! Tickets are $20.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Peconic Ballet Theatre Presents Art Barre

Enjoy the Peconic Ballet Theatre’s professional dance company, which will be performing ballet and contemporary dance at The North Fork Community Theatre! You can then have a glass of wine while viewing an exhibition by local artist Alan Bull.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

Shining Star: Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute Band

Rock out to your favorite funk, R&B, and disco with this Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute Band at The Suffolk! Hear hits like September and Let’s Groove complete with choreography and tight harmonies. Tickets start at $29.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Join Spirit’s Promise Rescue for a hands-on walking experience in which you’ll view rescued horses, cows, chickens, goats, and pigs while learning about the work on the farm. Be sure to dress for the weather!

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival

Enjoy a self-guided tour of Greenport Village’s over 300 cherry blossom trees, cherry-themed gifts, and refreshments from local businesses throughout April and May in downtown Greenport!

Greenport Village. greenportvillage.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

The Academy’s Cocktail Class: Secrets of the Prohibition Era

Don’t miss this fascinating cocktail class at The Halyard, in which you’ll learn about the Prohibition era, stir up 3-4 classic cocktails, and make new friends. You can also make it a weekend by booking a room at The Sound View Inn!

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com/?utm_source=GMB&utm_medium=listing&utm_campaign=GMB2023

Riverhead Indoor Farmer’s Market

Enjoy jewelry, art, bites, and brews from local artisans every Saturday at Twin Forks Brewery!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Cousin’s Maine Lobster–Food Truck

Head to Ubergeek Brewery to enjoy this food truck specializing in lobster and tots while enjoying plenty of delightful brews.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

Chocology Chocolate & Gold Medal Winning Wine Pairing

Enjoy three tasty cocoa treats from Chocology Unlimited in Stony Brook paired with three Gold Medal-winning Pindar wines! Tickets are $30 and $25 for Wine Club Members.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6300, pindar.net

Candle Making With Candle & Wixx

Make your own custom-poured candle, complete with specialty toppings and a label at Sannino Vineyards! Your $60 ticket includes the candle and a glass of wine. Wine club members enjoy an extra 10% off.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-732-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Tacos With Homemade Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Learn to make your own delicious tacos with homemade pico de gallo and guacamole at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Reservations are required, and a $10 fee applies.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Vintner’s Happy Hour

Don’t miss your chance to meet the winemaking team at Surhu & Lieb Cellars, where you’ll also enjoy library wines and hear the stories behind the bottles. Feel free to bring your questions! Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Art Show Reception and Sale With Good Ground Artists

Enjoy these works from local artists ranging from surreal, avant-garde, and abstract at Clovis Point Winery, where you can also sample your favorite reds and whites.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Finding Qi

Enjoy this solo exhibition by artist Robert Oxnam, who will be showcasing art, photography, and paintings inspired by Chinese cultural concepts. A North Fork resident, Oxnam is also inspired by the tree roots on local beaches. An artist’s reception will take place on Saturday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

