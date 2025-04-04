Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, March 28-31, 2025
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, March 28-31, 2025.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Live Music With Toni Santora
Saturday, April 5, 1 p.m.
Don’t miss the lovely acoustic sounds of Toni Santora while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
A Performance by REEB (Real East End Brass Band)
Saturday, April 5, 1:30 p.m.
Join the Mattituck-Laurel Library for New Orleans-style jazz and funk with the Real East End Brass Band! Register in advance online.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
Pachanga
Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Get your dancing shoes on and head to this Latin dance party with Mila Tina and Los Tigres at The Suffolk! Tickets are $20.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Peconic Ballet Theatre Presents Art Barre
Sunday, April 6, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy the Peconic Ballet Theatre’s professional dance company, which will be performing ballet and contemporary dance at The North Fork Community Theatre! You can then have a glass of wine while viewing an exhibition by local artist Alan Bull.
12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com
Shining Star: Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute Band
Sunday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Rock out to your favorite funk, R&B, and disco with this Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute Band at The Suffolk! Hear hits like September and Let’s Groove complete with choreography and tight harmonies. Tickets start at $29.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Horse & Farm Walking Tour
Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m.
Join Spirit’s Promise Rescue for a hands-on walking experience in which you’ll view rescued horses, cows, chickens, goats, and pigs while learning about the work on the farm. Be sure to dress for the weather!
2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com
Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival
Monday, April 7-Friday, June 6
Enjoy a self-guided tour of Greenport Village’s over 300 cherry blossom trees, cherry-themed gifts, and refreshments from local businesses throughout April and May in downtown Greenport!
Greenport Village. greenportvillage.com
ENRICHING PROGRAMS
The Academy’s Cocktail Class: Secrets of the Prohibition Era
Friday, April 4, 1 p.m.
Don’t miss this fascinating cocktail class at The Halyard, in which you’ll learn about the Prohibition era, stir up 3-4 classic cocktails, and make new friends. You can also make it a weekend by booking a room at The Sound View Inn!
58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com/?utm_source=GMB&utm_medium=listing&utm_campaign=GMB2023
Riverhead Indoor Farmer’s Market
Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.
Enjoy jewelry, art, bites, and brews from local artisans every Saturday at Twin Forks Brewery!
807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com
Cousin’s Maine Lobster–Food Truck
Saturday, April 5, noon
Head to Ubergeek Brewery to enjoy this food truck specializing in lobster and tots while enjoying plenty of delightful brews.
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com
Chocology Chocolate & Gold Medal Winning Wine Pairing
Sunday, April 6, noon and 2 p.m.
Enjoy three tasty cocoa treats from Chocology Unlimited in Stony Brook paired with three Gold Medal-winning Pindar wines! Tickets are $30 and $25 for Wine Club Members.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6300, pindar.net
Candle Making With Candle & Wixx
Sunday, April 6, noon
Make your own custom-poured candle, complete with specialty toppings and a label at Sannino Vineyards! Your $60 ticket includes the candle and a glass of wine. Wine club members enjoy an extra 10% off.
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-732-8282, sanninovineyard.com
Tacos With Homemade Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Tuesday, April 8, 6 p.m.
Learn to make your own delicious tacos with homemade pico de gallo and guacamole at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Reservations are required, and a $10 fee applies.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Vintner’s Happy Hour
Thursday, April 10, 3 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to meet the winemaking team at Surhu & Lieb Cellars, where you’ll also enjoy library wines and hear the stories behind the bottles. Feel free to bring your questions! Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com
ART EXHIBITIONS
Art Show Reception and Sale With Good Ground Artists
Friday, April 4, 5 p.m.
Enjoy these works from local artists ranging from surreal, avant-garde, and abstract at Clovis Point Winery, where you can also sample your favorite reds and whites.
1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com
Finding Qi
On View From April 5-May 10
Enjoy this solo exhibition by artist Robert Oxnam, who will be showcasing art, photography, and paintings inspired by Chinese cultural concepts. A North Fork resident, Oxnam is also inspired by the tree roots on local beaches. An artist’s reception will take place on Saturday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m.
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
