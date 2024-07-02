WHBPAC Partners with Northwell Health for New Initiatives

The famous marquee at the WHBPAC

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) and Northwell Health, the region’s leading nonprofit integrated healthcare network, have announced a new collaboration that will include underwriting community initiatives and special creating scholarships for disadvantaged students in the region.

As New York State’s largest healthcare provider that treats two million people annually, this collaboration cements Northwell Health as the theater’s official healthcare sponsor. The collaboration also marks a significant milestone in WHBPAC’s ongoing commitment to advancing community wellness and enriching the cultural landscape of the East End.

As part of the partnership, Northwell Health will bring a host of health and wellness initiatives to WHBPAC, enhancing the overall experience for patrons, artists, and staff. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center brings thousands of patrons and students through its doors each year to encourage the transformative power of the arts.

“We are delighted to join forces with Northwell Health,” said WHBPC Executive Director Julienne Penza-Boone. “Their dedication to excellence and community health aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality cultural arts programming while supporting the well-being of our community. More locally, we are big fans of Peconic Bay Medical Center under the sterling leadership of Director Amy Loeb – so this sponsorship is a dream come true.”

“Northwell Health’s collaboration with Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is a powerful testament to the fusion of healthcare and the arts for the betterment of our community. By teaming up, Northwell is not only bringing expert medical care and resources to the forefront but also enhancing the well-being of the community members,” explains Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN, Executive Director of Peconic Bay Medical Center, adding, “Peconic Bay Medical Center’s long-standing support of WHBPAC is now expanding with the collaboration, fostering a deeper connection and commitment to holistic health and cultural enrichment.”

As part of this collaboration, Northwell Health will provide a range of services and support, including 15 Full Northwell Health Scholarships for financially disadvantaged students in the community to attend WHBPAC’s Arts Academy, so that they may participate in high quality arts education experiences.

Northwell Health will also underwrite of several WHBPAC community initiatives including School Day Performances (a bus-in field trip program serving nearly 10,000 students each year from Nassau County to Montauk, featuring international curriculum-based stage performances for grades PK – 12); Melodies & Memories — WHBPAC’s landmark music and theater program for students aged 65 and older; Upbeat! — a daytime music education program for special needs students and their caregivers; The Holiday Stroll — a community shopping event designed to raise funds for WHBPAC and stimulate the downtown economy of Westhampton Beach; and WHBPAC’s quarterly blood drives.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and Northwell Health say they are looking forward to “a fruitful collaboration that will enhance the cultural and physical well-being of the community.”

For more information about upcoming events and health initiatives, visit whbpac.org and northwell.edu.