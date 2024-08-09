9th Annual Impact Awards Celebration

Christine Raymond, Taylor Materio CAPEHART Linda Ladove, Jill Wachter, Karen Kirk, Nancy Maio, Karen and Sydney Brams CAPEHART Shawn Ho Hing, King Deeawn-Roundtree, Martine Senatus CAPEHART Lisa LaFrance, Hollani Davis CAPEHART Melissa Haley, Lisa LaFrance, Susan Fayette CAPEHART Lisa Schnider, Eileen Berman CAPEHART Ashley Berry, Jennifer Thomason, Kate Cotner, Julia Murphy CAPEHART Anne Messer, Julie Dow, Angela Williams CAPEHART Tessie Watts, Rosa White, Yolanda Bates, Desiree Reavis, Katrina Blackmon CAPEHART Tina Munroe, Janet Shamblin CAPEHART Carrie Browne, LeeAnne LaBanz CAPEHART Karen Hinda, Keely Gideon-Taylor CAPEHART Emcee Hollani Davis CAPEHART Virginia Spencer, Vicki Pugh CAPEHART Erin Standish, Aleese Kopf, Kristen Perrone CAPEHART Grant Recipients CAPEHART Grace Kurian, Lisa Johnson, Christina Delvecchio CAPEHART

Impact the Palm Beaches hosted the 9th Annual Impact Awards Celebration at the Cohen Pavilion, Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. During this exciting evening, Impact the Palm Beaches awarded high-impact grants totaling $396,000 to nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County.

The winners of the three $100,000 Impact Grants were the American Association of Caregiving Youth (Caregiving Youth Project), Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies (Basics4Babies Emergency Pantry), and The Lord’s Place (Project Divert: A Homeless Shelter Diversion Pilot Initiative). Additionally, two $48,000 Merit Grants were awarded to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (for the Rehabilitation Flight Cages for Large Birds) and Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County (for the Program Expansion in Central and Northern Palm Beach County).

“This is my favorite night of the year,” said Lisa LaFrance, 2023/2024 President of Impact the Palm Beaches. “The work these nonprofits are doing in the community is changing lives. The desire our members have to support these nonprofits is a refreshing expression of compassion. When people come together to accomplish a purpose-filled goal, it feels like anything is possible. Our members voted and distributed multiple $100,000 grants and sizable merit grants. Everyone went home a winner.”

Before the presentations began, more than 300 members and guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites while mingling with the finalists. Hollani Davis, an Emmy-winning TV anchor of Today on 5 on WPTV, served as the event emcee.

The 2024 Impact event was an exhilarating and inspiring evening. The finalists presented their requests for funding to Impact the Palm Beaches members, a vote was taken, and the awards were immediately distributed. Since its establishment in 2015, Impact the Palm Beaches has granted almost $2 million to local non-profit organizations that are making transformational changes in our community.