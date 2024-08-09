Dan's Papers Palm Beach

9th Annual Impact Awards Celebration

By Staff
2 minute 08/22/2024

Christine Raymond, Taylor MaterioCAPEHART

Linda Ladove, Jill Wachter, Karen Kirk, Nancy Maio, Karen and Sydney BramsCAPEHART

Shawn Ho Hing, King Deeawn-Roundtree, Martine SenatusCAPEHART

Lisa LaFrance, Hollani DavisCAPEHART

Melissa Haley, Lisa LaFrance, Susan FayetteCAPEHART

Lisa Schnider, Eileen BermanCAPEHART

Ashley Berry, Jennifer Thomason, Kate Cotner, Julia MurphyCAPEHART

Anne Messer, Julie Dow, Angela WilliamsCAPEHART

Tessie Watts, Rosa White, Yolanda Bates, Desiree Reavis, Katrina BlackmonCAPEHART

Tina Munroe, Janet ShamblinCAPEHART

Carrie Browne, LeeAnne LaBanzCAPEHART

Karen Hinda, Keely Gideon-TaylorCAPEHART

Emcee Hollani DavisCAPEHART

Virginia Spencer, Vicki PughCAPEHART

Erin Standish, Aleese Kopf, Kristen PerroneCAPEHART

Grant RecipientsCAPEHART

Grace Kurian, Lisa Johnson, Christina DelvecchioCAPEHART

Impact the Palm Beaches hosted the 9th Annual Impact Awards Celebration at the Cohen Pavilion, Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. During this exciting evening, Impact the Palm Beaches awarded high-impact grants totaling $396,000 to nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County.

The winners of the three $100,000 Impact Grants were the American Association of Caregiving Youth (Caregiving Youth Project), Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies (Basics4Babies Emergency Pantry), and The Lord’s Place (Project Divert: A Homeless Shelter Diversion Pilot Initiative). Additionally, two $48,000 Merit Grants were awarded to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (for the Rehabilitation Flight Cages for Large Birds) and Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County (for the Program Expansion in Central and Northern Palm Beach County).

“This is my favorite night of the year,” said Lisa LaFrance, 2023/2024 President of Impact the Palm Beaches. “The work these nonprofits are doing in the community is changing lives. The desire our members have to support these nonprofits is a refreshing expression of compassion. When people come together to accomplish a purpose-filled goal, it feels like anything is possible. Our members voted and distributed multiple $100,000 grants and sizable merit grants. Everyone went home a winner.”

Before the presentations began, more than 300 members and guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites while mingling with the finalists. Hollani Davis, an Emmy-winning TV anchor of Today on 5 on WPTV, served as the event emcee.

The 2024 Impact event was an exhilarating and inspiring evening. The finalists presented their requests for funding to Impact the Palm Beaches members, a vote was taken, and the awards were immediately distributed. Since its establishment in 2015, Impact the Palm Beaches has granted almost $2 million to local non-profit organizations that are making transformational changes in our community.

