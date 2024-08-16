Catfish Star Nev Schulman Calls for Bicycle Safety in Hamptons After Breaking His Neck

Nev Schulman attends 2024 New York City Ballet Spring Gala, Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC

MTV’s Catfish star Nev Schulman is raising concerns about cyclist safety in the Hamptons after breaking his neck in an e-bike accident on Monday, August 5. In a statement shared with South O’ The Highway 10 days after the harrowing incident, Schulman emphasized the dangers of the area’s lack of bike lanes and shoulders.

“As a runner and cyclist, I find the absence of shoulders and near complete lack of bike lanes in the Hamptons both upsetting and extremely dangerous. If there had been a bike lane, my accident simply would not have happened,” Schulman said.

Schulman first revealed the accident on Instagram, sharing photos of his neck brace and X-rays of his fractured C5 and C6 vertebrae. He was riding to pick up his son when he apparently collided with a truck.

“I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious,” Schulman wrote.

Schulman thanked the medical professionals who treated him at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the ICU. “My hands were a question mark there for a minute, but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” he said.

The accident occurred a day after Schulman and his family had an unplanned fishing trip, which now holds special meaning. “We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday… but looking back, I’m so glad I said yes.”

Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, thanked the ICU staff, doctors, family, and friends for their support during an “intense week” filled with “scary realizations” as they navigate his recovery.