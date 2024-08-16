Catfish Star Nev Schulman Calls for Bicycle Safety in Hamptons After Breaking His Neck
MTV’s Catfish star Nev Schulman is raising concerns about cyclist safety in the Hamptons after breaking his neck in an e-bike accident on Monday, August 5. In a statement shared with South O’ The Highway 10 days after the harrowing incident, Schulman emphasized the dangers of the area’s lack of bike lanes and shoulders.
“As a runner and cyclist, I find the absence of shoulders and near complete lack of bike lanes in the Hamptons both upsetting and extremely dangerous. If there had been a bike lane, my accident simply would not have happened,” Schulman said.
Schulman first revealed the accident on Instagram, sharing photos of his neck brace and X-rays of his fractured C5 and C6 vertebrae. He was riding to pick up his son when he apparently collided with a truck.
“I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious,” Schulman wrote.
Schulman thanked the medical professionals who treated him at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the ICU. “My hands were a question mark there for a minute, but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” he said.
The accident occurred a day after Schulman and his family had an unplanned fishing trip, which now holds special meaning. “We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday… but looking back, I’m so glad I said yes.”
Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, thanked the ICU staff, doctors, family, and friends for their support during an “intense week” filled with “scary realizations” as they navigate his recovery.